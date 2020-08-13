Heroes Among Us: Dominique Fishback and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Project Power

Among its blockbuster spectacle—a Netflix Original with cinematography best seen on the biggest screen possible—the movie has an open fondness for human powers that aren't pill related. Gordon-Levitt runs around the movie in a jersey for New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason, the subject of a powerful documentary ("Gleason") about the NFL player living with Lou Gehrig's disease; Gordon-Levitt wears the jersey like a casual Superman outfit. And the words that Foxx’s character imparts to Fishback, about leaving your mark, are unmistakable, especially when being told to a young actor who deserves all of the versatility she wants to fill her career with.

RogerEbert.com got on a Zoom call with Fishback and Gordon-Levitt to talk about “Project Power,” Fishback’s idolization of Meryl Streep, Gordon-Levitt’s thoughts on his ever relevant directorial debut “Don Jon,” and more.

Dominique, as the greenest member in the trio, what did you learn from your co-stars?

DOMINIQUE FISHBACK: I learned that the power was in me. But, I’ll be honest, I’m very analytical in my own emotions, like, Dom, why do you say this? And reflecting a lot. But I tend to do that for my characters. I did that a lot in “Night Comes On” because a lot of her stuff is all in her mind, and just in the eyes. She was really tough in her feelings, so you just have to assume and feel. And with this, it was moving so fast that I didn’t get a chance to be as analytical as I always had been, and so it really just thrust me into trusting my own instrument. At one point, I asked Joseph, ‘How do you know if you’re coasting?’ Because I felt like, I’m not doing the hard writing work that I’ve been doing. And he said something along the lines of, ‘Well, I think if you were coasting, you wouldn’t ask that question. I don’t think a person who was coasting would ask that question.’

And I asked Jamie if it should be easy, if acting at any point became easy for him. And he said, ‘Do you watch basketball?' And I said, 'Sometimes.' And he said, 'Well, when Steph Curry runs down the court, he shoots a three, and it goes in. He doesn’t question himself as to why it went in, because he’s been doing it for so long.' It’s the same kind of goals for me that I’ve been doing it for so long, and that I really had it in me. Which is really a gift.

Joseph, I see the drum set and guitars behind you, and have been following HitRECord for years. How do genre movies like this excite you as a creative person?