Poetry is Necessary in Film: Hirokazu Kore-eda on The Truth

In the wake of the critical success of “Shoplifters” (and its Palme D’Or win at Cannes), Kore-eda used that momentum to start work on his first Western-language film, “The Truth.” Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kore-eda’s empathetic obsession with family translates well to the deeply European tale of Fabienne Dangeville (Catherine Deneuve, luminous and spiky in equal measure), an aging actress reflecting on her past mistakes, as her screenwriter daughter (Juliette Binoche) and boorish son-in-law (Ethan Hawke) come to visit.

Irrelevance and regret attack her from multiple sides, whether in the form of her memoirs—in which selective edits rub smooth the jagged edges of her youth—or her current role in a science-fiction film in which she tries, and fails, to upstage the young, beautiful lead (Manon Clavel), who reminds her of a now-dead contemporary to whom she was constantly compared. It’s a beautifully metatextual take on Deneuve’s own career, interrogating her status as one of the last movie stars of a bygone era.

Around the time of the originally-planned release date in March (before the coronavirus pandemic led IFC to push it back to July 3), I sat down with Kore-eda, aided by a translator, to talk about adapting his sensibilities to a Western milieu and whether every film needs a little bit of poetry.

What led you to break out into your first Western-language film?

I am a director who only speaks Japanese, and so I always presumed that I would only make sense in Japan. But in the last 10 years or so, I have been getting invitations from different countries to make films there. But the most persistent and persuasive invitations, along with assurances that I would be fine making a film there, were from France. Specifically, it was Juliette Binoche that kept insisting, trying to persuade me to make a film with her in it. In 2015, I gave her the outline of the film that became "The Truth." Really, it's a matter of her persistent invitation to make a film.