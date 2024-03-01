Paul Dano is Ready for His Next Mission

Will you write and direct again?

Yeah. I think writing is the hardest part. It takes me a while. And with acting—that’s what I’ve been doing—so it involves taking a break from that, which is what I’m doing now because my wife [Zoe Kazan] is in a play six days a week, and I’m at home with the two kids and writing. My dream is to try to make something in ’25. We’ll see if that comes to fruition. I’ve got a couple things that I’ve been writing, and I think they’re getting close to be able to do something with them. But, yes, I think I will. I hope I will.

How did you find the tone for Hanus? It’s almost a meditative vocal tone. How did you settle on it?

There was something about ... the spider has a mouth and teeth and all that, but he’s also kind of going through Jakub’s memories or feelings. He felt like a doula to me. Or a spirit guide. With his telepathic powers, it felt intuitive to think that if you can see so much that you only need to speak a certain amount or a certain way. I think another part was just playing with the language on the page, and the script. Feeling that out. What are the words telling me? What do they seem like to me? What do they sound like to me? I think if you’re going through this alone, emotional, existential crisis—it felt like I should be guiding him in the most intimate way possible.

When I talk to performers about themes in films, they commonly say that they have to play character first, but your role here is kind of an emotional extension of Adam’s. So do you focus more on the thematic purpose for your character more than the literal one?

Well, yeah, I do, but I think there’s value in both. I think it’s important to look at what the film is about, and what the piece is. What does your character mean to it? But I do agree that, at the end of the day, what is emotional or actionable usually comes from character, and that’s your sort of ultimate purpose. So I took Hanus at face value, meaning that he was this actual being who traveled all this time and space and galaxies and years. And his civilization was lost. And he saw a lone traveler headed back to the place he was going. I always sort of thought, ‘What does this guy need from Jakub?’ I think it ends up being some sort of human connection that is love because I don’t think anyone wants to go back to the beginning alone. They sort of have each other and a jar of Nutella. Whether the beginning is death or rebirth or whatever it is.