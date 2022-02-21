Life is But a Dream: Albert Birney & Kentucker Audley on Strawberry Mansion

AB: We weren’t really doing any scientific research. It was more about how our own dreams made us feel in our lives. What does it feel like to be 12 years old, to have a dream where you fall in love, and to then wake up and find that person is gone? What does that feel like? We were trying to honor the emotional feeling of dreams, the way that they can change and implode on themselves, but it's all taken very matter-of-factly. That was definitely an inspiration.

I’d also seen a lot of movies that deal with dreams and felt like they didn’t really feel how my dreams feel. We were trying to honor how dreams felt when we were writing, filming, and also editing. With editing, it was very freeing to be able to abandon the script a bit and say, “Okay, this maybe was working on the page. But now, as a movie, we need to change some things around.” And we can do that because, as Kentucker said, anything goes. Are audiences gonna get lost? In dreams, you get lost. In dreams, there are mysteries. We don’t need to explain everything 100 percent. Hopefully, by a certain point in the movie, people are with us, they’re swept up, and they want to get taken away with us to a new land.

KA: IT certainly was not an academic or scientific approach. It was very instinctual. And I think that extends to the film at large, the technology and futurism that we establish. We’re not going for realism. We’re going for this pretend land of playfulness, of lightheartedness. With dream logic, what you have to do is something movies aren't supposed to do, which is commit to something that doesn’t make sense. For it to feel like a dream, you have to commit to that.

That's why a movie like ours is divisive. For people who are adventurous cinephiles, who are keen to go off and not have all the answers unspooled for them, it works. But if you're looking for that clean three-act narrative, it's not there. Because that’s not how the subconscious works. And yet, we don't want to just go off into nowhere-land and leave everyone completely behind, so it's that balance of trying to keep some propulsion and threading of recognizable character development and tropes, while also allowing ourselves free rein to to abandon those elements when needed to really dive into the dream logic.

You say you weren’t going for realism, though I do feel that the film’s concept of targeted ads creeping into our subconscious isn’t far from reality. Can you speak about developing the premise that would allow you to go off into dream logic, as well as that out-of-time setting you establish?

AB: It’s funny because, when this initial concept was born, it still felt very futuristic. And then, over the years, it was like, “Oh, we're definitely inching towards this,” until we were kind of there. Last year, when it premiered at Sundance, there was a big beer company that was advertising before the Super Bowl like, “Watch this eight-hour video in the background. And you'll dream about it.” They were already there. And with targeted ads, and the algorithm, and the way that we accept it, it is here. And you can't do too much, if you want to have a phone or be a part of society. This is just what's happening.