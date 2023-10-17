Creating an Atmosphere: Justin Simien on Haunted Mansion

I want to switch gears and touch on your Culture Machine production company. You previously hosted “Not Another Diversity Panel" through your production company. So, how do you plan or hope to continue pushing the needle forward in an effort to change the dynamic of diversity and inclusion in film and television?

Existing and not closing my doors and going somewhere else. It is tough. As the filmmaker Briana Clearly said, "Every Black film is an experimental film," and I think that's true. But it's also every production; it's a step. It's a step for all of us. Having creative processes that work for me and trying to create an environment is not easy. It's wonderful to be able to do that and then to be able to bring somebody else into it where they don't have to spend several years figuring out how to put their creative process together and get the right production. I love being able to say, "Come, just create." I love being able to do that and provide that for a writer or director coming up.

Thankfully, Culture Machine made it through the strike. Like everybody else, we were affected by the overall deals going away. We had a fundraiser, and people were very generous. We made it through the summer, and we're still here. So we're going to keep making subversive, wonderful material that includes people that look like me and you. That's what we're going to keep doing.

Can you tell me what it personally means for you to be a young, Black, queer creative in Hollywood right now?

Stress is what it means.

Please elaborate.

It's a stressful journey. It's not made for us. Hollywood's tough, no matter who you are, what you are, what kind of story you're trying to tell. It's a really tough place, but it is especially not made for people like me to thrive, and it never really was. You don't necessarily get to be that pure artist or storyteller. You have to also be an activist, an entrepreneur, a businessman, and a politician. You have to be so many things because the situation is still quite precarious, especially as we're in this great economic reset. You have to get good at juggling a lot of different hats and responsibilities all at once, even if only one of those things is truly what you want to do. That's at least what it means to me and how it's been since I got in the game.