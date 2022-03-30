Violence Has Always Been A Backdrop: Justin Kurzel on Nitram

That was probably more what I was interested in doing with this film than creating a musical point of view that was his, [meaning Nitram’s.] Anytime we placed music on and around him, it felt like that really dangerous thing where you’re forcing an audience to feel something towards the character. This film was much more about having distance and being more nuanced about how we wanted an audience to feel towards him. If you went to one [musical cue] or the other, it started to feel as if you were placing some sort of judgment on the character. It was really interesting, this film. It wanted some oxygen and breath around it, as opposed to being so cinematically led.

Terrified as I was by him, I couldn’t take my eyes off Caleb Landry Jones in this film. His work is crucial to that balance of empathy and immersion we’re discussing. What was it like working with him to determine how you wanted this character to feel on screen?

Right from the beginning, Shaun and I kept thinking about Caleb. We’d only really known him from two or three films, but there’s a quality about him that’s always so watchable. It’s a very unusual film to give to an American, but he had such great instincts and insights, and he’s very immersive. He’s a Method actor. He lives and breathes it. He doesn’t have a switch-off button, so it’s incredibly exhausting and all-consuming for him.

To get that Australian accent, as well, is pretty hard. Not many have been able to do it. And especially for an American Texan to be able to pull it off… The British have a much easier connection to the accent, but it’s harder for Americans to do. The biggest compliment is that he won the Best Actor prize at our Academy Awards; Australians are very critical of others doing Australian accents, so he was pretty extraordinary in that sense.

In terms of his approach, it was that fine balance of never wanting any of the scenes to scream what was coming at the end, and at the same time not wanting to lull the audience into having so much empathy for the character that we’d somehow be forgiving what he was about to do. It was always this real balance between “I recognize that person, and that feels familiar” and “That person is completely, cataclysmically dangerous.” We would do two to three takes, and there was always one take there that was the opposite in tone; one take might feel calm and comfortable, and then the next take might just have a sense of danger to it. That was important for calibrating the character in the edit; at times, if I felt that he was screaming “dangerous” too soon, I could find something Caleb had done that was much softer.