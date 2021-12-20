I Want to Punch People In The Face: Lauren Hadaway and Isabelle Fuhrman on The Novice

IF: When you read a script, it's very different from how you film the movie. And it's very different from how the final cut ends up. And what I loved about watching the movie evolve — from the first assembly to the cut that we have now, the movie that we have and the story that we've told — is that we really take the audience by the hand and put them on this roller-coaster ride with Alex.

Audiences go through the same romance that she does with the boat, with the obsession that she has for it. And in the same way that you watch Alex be the hero of her story, and you're striving for her to succeed, when the table turns and she becomes the villain of her own story, you find yourself caught in this back-and-forth of wanting her to succeed but also wanting her to sit down.

The agony and ecstasy of rowing, the explicitly psychosexual dimension of it to Alex — Lauren, you mention bodies “rippling in chills, on the edge of exercise-induced orgasm” in your director’s statement — heightens “The Novice” in a unique way. What do you remember most about channeling that state?

IF: 2k erging. There’s nothing quite as horrible and incredible as that feeling. I don't know if I'll ever do that again, honestly. The first one I did, I wanted to try it to see how it would go. I was like, “Oh, this isn’t so bad.” And Lauren said, “That’s because your form’s all wrong.”

Weekly, I’d try to do one to two, to try to see how much better I could get. And it’s so hard to improve on it. You get to a point where your ass is so tight. Your legs are burning. You’re huffing, and you can’t even breathe. I’m just sitting on a chair, but it’s killing me. The moments that you have, where you look at the time and it's better than the one you had last time, that's what's so masochistic and beautiful about sport.

When you improve for yourself, and you can see on a weekly basis how much better you're getting, it's incredibly gratifying. I think there are very few areas in life like that, where you can see your consistency change on a weekly basis. You get to watch yourself grow. And you get addicted to this feeling of constantly getting better.