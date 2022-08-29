Growth in Discomfort: Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall on Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

I’ve also gone to church my whole life, and I said while we were making the film that I think being an actor and being a preacher share similar performative aspects. The audience is different and the same can be said of what your goal, your aim, your objective is. You’re trying to move people, but what are you trying to move them to? Lee-Curtis is trying to move people towards God and whatnot, but then things change once he reaches a certain point. It’s like how once you become president, you don’t then go become a senator. Lee-Curtis was president of a church that had 20,000 members, and then to have his congregation go down to—

RH: We had the Devout Five! [laughs]

SB: He finds that he cannot go back. That is when his motives become less pure. It’s not just about saving souls or winning people for Christ, but the sense of self that my character get imbued with by being in this leadership role. It’s hard to stay humble when you’re stunting on the Jumbotron. There’s something really interesting about someone who starts off with a purity of motive and then it becomes sort of tainted.

Whose idea was it to have Lee-Curtis have the “showtime” catchphrase, complete with the jazz hands, which calls to mind the daily refrain of the choreographer portrayed by Roy Scheider in Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz”?

SB: It was in the script! I don’t even know if Adamma knows everything that she did. She is so intuitive.

RH: But it’s also the way that you did it.

SB: I tried to do it in the “All That Jazz” way and not the “Bamboozled” way, because that would’ve been a whole other thing.

Would you consider acting a spiritual experience?

RH: I think so.

SB: For me, it is akin to a sanctuary, a safe space. There was a time when I was playing a character that my mom didn’t like. She asked me, “Now how are you doing the Lord’s work with this one?”, and I said, “Well, God made us all, which means that everybody’s story is worth sharing.” She said, “I guess so,” and I said, “Not everybody is going to be a saint, and I think it would be kind of boring if that was all I had the chance to play.” People are fallible, and getting the chance to recognize the credence in everybody’s story is the thing that I love the most about acting. You can’t judge somebody and play them at the same time. You learn something about yourself sometimes, and you learn something about humanity with each character, thus releasing judgment. I cannot think of anything more spiritual.