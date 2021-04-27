Gregory Nava on Working with Stanley Kubrick

Is it true that you did the Spanish subtitles for “Eyes Wide Shut”?

No, I did the Spanish subtitles for “Full Metal Jacket.”

I was mixing at Todd-AO with Chris Jenkins, who is a marvelous mixer. We were in the middle of doing this mix, and the secretary at Todd-AO suddenly came on the line and said, “Stanley Kubrick is on the phone for Gregory Nava.” And I went, “That’s a joke.” And Chris goes, “Come on, stop fooling.” And the secretary goes, “No, it’s really him.” And so we stopped the mix, I got on the phone, and it was Stanley Kubrick, and Stanley Kubrick did not have an assistant to do phone calls. He would just call himself directly.

We started to talk and he told me over the phone that after a film was finished, he personally supervised all the foreign versions of his films because he felt they would do better commercially if he oversaw them. He was very specific, even obsessive about his work and he liked to do everything. He told me for foreign versions he didn't like using translators per se, he liked to work with filmmakers and writers from the various markets. He understood there was a difference of Spanish from Spain and Spanish from Latin America and he wanted to work with a writer/director who understood Latin American Spanish for the Latin American version of "Full Metal Jacket." As it turns out he was a huge fan of "El Norte." He loved it.

So he asked me to work with him to translate “Full Metal Jacket” into Latin-American Spanish, and so I got started on a journey with Stanley Kubrick and working with him. He would work on every word and all the nuances of all these words. And, in the course of doing this, he found out that there was a difference between Mexican Spanish and Argentinian Spanish.

He would call me up and I’d be on the phone with him for five hours. He was so dedicated. But we became very good friends, and we started talking about all kinds of things, not just the subtitles of “Full Metal Jacket.” Interestingly, I was rummaging through my garage during the pandemic, and I found all of these subtitles that we worked on together. It was a tremendous amount of work. But we started talking about everything—we started talking about filmmaking, we started talking about camera moves, we started talking about all of his movies.