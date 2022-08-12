This little film exhibition history lesson is by way of letting you know that the straight-to-Netflix horror comedy "Day Shift" is a film out of its correct time period. When people say that a film is "made for theaters" they often mean that it's opulent, expensive, and long. But this movie belongs in a different kind of theater. Its flaws would recede in a packed house full of paying customers who sat down buzzed on their intoxicant of choice, eager to watch something that pushed their buttons. This is a movie that you talk back to, in excitement, fright, or amusement, or because it did something corny or dumb and you can feel that everyone around you recognizes it, too.

Jamie Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski, a working class Los Angeles pool cleaner who hunts down vampires to sell their teeth for cash. Snoop Dogg is Bud’s mentor Big John Elliott, a legend who used to be in the vampire hunter's union with Bud until the latter got kicked out for breaking too many rules and incurring too many disciplinary actions. (Kudos to the Van Helsings of Los Angeles for unionizing; hope they have a good medical plan, because they get knocked around a lot.) Bud is a struggling divorced father whose wife Jocelyn (Meagan Good) still loves him but just can't live with him because he's never around and keeps too many secrets from her. The first part of the movie is about Bud ramping up his vampire hunting to accumulate and sell more teeth so that he can make $10,000 in less than a week, give it to Jocelyn to catch up on the mortgage, pay private school tuition for their adorable daughter Paige (Zion Broadnax), and eliminate the financial necessity of Jocelyn selling the house, moving away, and taking Paige with her.

Elsewhere in the City of Angels, beyond the awareness of Bud and his workaday money troubles, a conspiracy is brewing. Audrey San Fernando (Karla Souza) is a Mexican-American vampire who's several centuries old but looks fabulous in the impeccably tailored power suits that she wears in her capacity as the owner and public face of a rapidly growing real estate empire. ("Day Shift" isn't big on satire or subtext and doesn't seem to want to be, but making the film's most fearsome bloodsucker a real estate developer is a pretty good joke.) Audrey is buying up homes in the Jablonskis' neighborhood to gentrify the place for bloodsuckers and create a homeland for them. She fixates on Bud because he killed an old lady vampire in the film's protracted opening fight sequence and extracted her teeth.