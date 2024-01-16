How We Got Here: Ava DuVernay on Origin

Thank you for your close, close watch. I appreciate it.

Whenever I see a bookshelf, I'm like, “I gotta write down the books.”

The crew would make fun of me because I was always moving books around and taking books out of the box and repurposing them. That was important.

I think it's another great way to show just the complexity of her thought process; That it's not just this research, there's also the poetry. She's reading this philosophy. She's reading everything.

Yes, absolutely.

I wanted to ask about your collaboration with editor Spencer Averick. He's edited all your films all the way back to your first film, the 2008 documentary “This Is the Life.” That's such a long collaboration. Do you have a shorthand when you’re working together? How does it feel to create with each other for so long?

It's such a joy to be asked about him. My heart just burst with joy when you said that and got warm and tingly. So thank you. If you have a beautiful editor-director relationship, it is one to treasure. I know that I've been so fortunate. I've never had to struggle with trying to express myself in the editing space, which is such a sacred space. It's the space where your movies are actually made. It's where you tell the final story, create the final draft.

I always say although Spencer and I look like exact opposites as people when we stand next to each other—he's a younger white man, I am a decade-older Black woman—somehow since the very beginning, our hearts beat the same. He's the person who has edited hundreds of thousands of hours of racist violent footage for “13th.” He edited the early episodes of “Queen Sugar,” full of the nuances of Black family life. And the ways in which “Origin” skirts along the contours of different cultures and continents and communities. He’s edited everything from “A Wrinkle in Time” to “Selma” to a Jay-Z music video to Apple commercials. Spencer has been with me for all of it.

When I think about caste and the idea that there are people who are put in different positions based on random traits or that I'm supposed to believe that he is very different from me and I have nothing in common with him and he doesn't understand me and I don't understand him, because of random traits of age and skin color and gender—I know through my relationship with him, that it is simply not true. Because I've spent more hours alone in the dark with Spencer Averick than with anyone else in my life.