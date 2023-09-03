Venice Film Festival 2023: Poor Things, Maestro, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, The Killer

And like quite a few of my critical colleagues, I actually ended up loving it. I allow that sometimes I get a bad case of film-festival-itis, which leads me to stretch my overall glass-half-full baseline approach, but I don’t think that’s it here. I do think this sprawling, big-scale, hilariously grotesque tale that shows us, literally, a child that is mother to the woman, works in part because it’s not Lanthimos’ own. Unlike other withhold-all-pleasure-from-the-viewer concoctions such as “The Lobster,” Lanthimos had no hand in the script and the source material is a novel by Alasdair Gray, a genre writer (and illustrator) of considerable wit and inventiveness.

This story, set in a fantastic (some will dare to call it steampunk) Victorian London and beyond, resembles “Bride of Frankenstein” if you took away the male monster seeking a mate (don’t worry, there are enough non-dead-tissue-reanimated male monsters in the story, eventually) and added a powerful libido to the initially amoral bride. The movie belongs to lead actor Emma Stone as much as it does to its director. We meet Bella, a thoroughly perplexing creature at first, as an infant in the body of a full-grown woman. This, as it happens, is literally the case, for she is the contrivance and the ward of a not-quite-mad but terribly ethics-challenged (in the “hurt people hurt people sense) scientist, Godwin, referred to be many as “God,” and played by Willem Da Foe.

A cad and a bounder played by Mark Ruffalo (here channeling Austin Powers if he had the sexual politics of a very drunk Norman Mailer), intrigued by the ever-advancing woman-child, who has recently taught herself to masturbate and is pretty much hooked, steals Bella away for a trip through Europe during which the woman all but wears out her rakish squire with an insatiable desire for “furious jumping.” The resultant rising and falling fortunes of the couple of course bring to mind “Candide.” The movie makes no bones about its fractured fable category, and leans hard into the horror genre, which is all to the good. The fisheye lens that Lanthimos did to death in “The Favourite” gets a workout here, but it’s not the only one he uses, and his breaking out from black-and-white into color is more purposeful than it is in the next movie I’ll talk about. The story has some quite stomach-churning twists before getting to an ending very unlike that of any prior Lanthimos picture. Everyone I know thinks I’ve lost my mind when I tell them how much I enjoyed this. They, and you, will just have to see for themselves.