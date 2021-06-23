A Look Back at Tribeca 2021: The Documentary Features

Among the documentaries featured in this year’s lineup, a number of them were centered on offbeat celebrities and seemed to have little interest in appealing to anyone outside of their targeted niche. Nadia Szold’s “Larry Flynt for President” has an undeniably appealing hook—previously unseen footage of the late pornography publisher’s quixotic campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 1983—but after a while, the film shifts away from that to chronicle the various legal battles that made him the most unlikely free speech advocate imaginable. While interesting, that stuff was previously covered in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” to the extent that this at times feels like the footnotes to that film. Laura Fairrie attempts to rehabilitate the reputation of another infamous person of letters with “Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story,” in which she goes through the best-selling author’s tumultuous life and makes a case for recasting her as a feminist icon. This effort yields some interesting revelations but slips considerably whenever the film pauses to actually read excerpts from her work. Although not as well-known as the likes of Flynt and Collins, music journalist Ben Fong-Torres and claymation expert Will Vinton have both had uncommonly interesting lives and careers that are nicely captured in Suzanne Joe Kai’s “Like A Rolling Stone: The Life & Times Of Ben Fong-Torres” and Marq Evans’ “Claydream” respectively. I especially enjoyed “The One and Only Dick Gregory,” Andre Gaines’ fascinating and entertaining debut feature (executive produced by Kevin Hart and Lena Waithe) that charts Gregory’s astonishing career, which took him from being a groundbreaking and highly influential comedian to a civil rights activist to a pioneer in the health food industry.

Two of the higher-profile documentaries in the program were based around two of the most famous celebrity chefs of our time. Using extensive archival footage and new interviews with friends and colleagues, Morgan Neville’s “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” looks at the one-time cook who became an overnight sensation with the 2000 publication of his book Kitchen Confidential and remained a cultural force and inspiration throughout the world until his shocking suicide in 2018, which, as shown here, his friends are still struggling to understand. As someone who had not been a follower of Bourdain, I did find this look at the man and his inquisitive, if troubled, nature to be interesting for the most part, though the final section is a little frustrating as it seems to be dog piling on Asia Argento—who was seeing Bourdain towards the end—as the cause of most of his problems later in life. That said, I still vastly preferred it to “Wolfgang,” David Gelb’s brief-but-tiresome film about Wolfgang Puck that’s little more than an extended infomercial for his brand. “Wolfgang” will leave you hungry afterwards for both a good meal and a better movie.

"Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road"

There were also a number of music-related documentaries that covered a wide variety of genres. Brent Wilson’s “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” finds Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine taking the legendary Wilson out for a drive throughout L.A. to visit old haunts of note and to reflect on his life and times. While it’s wonderful to see Wilson, whose emotional and mental problems have been well-documented, at something resembling peace, the film shares the same problems as the recent Tina Turner documentary—it requires the subjects to once again contemplate the darkest and most painful moments of their lives without bringing much of anything new to the table. A less well-known saga is recounted in “A-Ha The Movie,” Thomas Robsahm’s exhaustive and ultimately exhausting look at the Norwegian pop group who had one of the biggest hits of the 1980s with “Take on Me” and have continued to press on decades later—even the most dedicated fans of the group (which admittedly has a bigger following in Europe than in the U.S.) will likely find it to be a bit much. Sacha Jenkins’ “Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” ostensibly wants to make a case for the musical legacy of the late funk/R&B icon, but seems all too eager to push that stuff (its most interesting material) aside in order to delve into James’ well-publicized indulgences and legal troubles involving sex, drugs and violence (even offering up animated reenactments of some sordid moments when no cameras were running). It all becomes monotonous after a while. In the case of The Architects' “Stockholm Syndrome,” the formula gets shaken up a bit, and for the good, as what begins as a standard-issue recap of the career of highly popular rap star A$AP Rocky takes a decided turn when he’s thrown into a Swedish prison in 2019 after a fight in the street. The incident captured the attention of the world, especially after then-President Trump attempted to intercede on his behalf.