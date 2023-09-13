TIFF 2023: Wildcat, Gonzo Girl, Orlando My Political Autobiography

The best of the two actor-directed bio-docs is Ethan Hawke’s “Wildcat,” a film that unpacks a formative chapter in the life of the incredible Flannery O’Connor, played by his daughter Maya (star of "Stranger Things" and recently so good in "Asteroid City"). Hawke has profiled artists before in directorial efforts like “Blaze” and “Seymour: An Introduction,” but this feels like his most ambitious drama, a movie that doesn’t just hit events in the life of its subject but digs deep into what influenced her work. Maya Hawke proves that she can carry a film—even if her father’s introduction that claimed she’s already a better actress than her father felt like lovable exaggeration—in a drama that should definitely appeal to fans of O’Connor’s work, and likely make a few new ones.

Hawke opens with a fantastic quote from O’Connor: “I’m always irritated by people who imply that writing fiction is an escape from reality. It is a plunge into reality.” He clearly used that as an artistic guidebook, making a film that alternates a part of the young author’s biography with visions brought to life through her writing. The structure allows the Hawkes to subtly draw parallels from Flannery’s life to her vivid characters, amplified further by the fact that actors recur. For example, Laura Linney plays Flannery’s mother and often appears as characters in the fiction brought to life for a lot of the film, making it clear how much the young lady used the people around her in (barely) exaggerated form in her fiction. It’s not make-believe—it’s a plunge into reality.

Hawke surrounds his daughter with performers who know how to support her without stealing focus, including crucial roles for "First Reformed" co-star Philip Ettinger and Linney, along with extended cameos from Steve Zahn, Alessandro Nivola, and Cooper Hoffman. They're all great, well-directed by an increasingly confident director of performance.

O'Connor’s short stories, at least the ones she wrote at this point in her life, center self-interested men and obtuse women, people who act selfishly as they’re preaching the selfless word of God. It’s a heady mix of sex, religion, and rebellion, and what I admire about “Wildcat” is how much Hawke doesn’t try to explain O’Connor as much as embed her authorial obsessions into his work. He’s such a consistently fascinating performer and creator. “Wildcat” is just further proof.