The first two episodes work well enough that the goodwill they engender almost carries through the season’s rough spots, and it should be said that the cast is uniformly excellent to make even the mistakes tolerable. “Daisy” is set-up with a structure of a documentary being filmed two decades after The Six played their final show. Everyone has been gathered for interviews to explain the band’s rise and fall for the first time since they went their separate ways after a sold-out show at Soldier Field. So the bulk of the drama plays out as a flashback, starting with introductions to Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), the Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham of this dynamic. The interviews set up the older versions of these characters and their bandmates as people with skeletons in their closets, and then the show reveals how they got buried.

The vibrant early episodes capture young people on a collision course with creative destiny, two people tired of being underestimated by the people around them. They will be compared to “Almost Famous,” of course, but that’s not a criticism in that the show captures that film’s joyous creative spirit at its best in these first chapters. As Billy gets his band together—guitarist brother Graham (Will Harrison), bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse), drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon), and keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse)—while Daisy is being used by all of the men around her that don’t see her talent, there’s joy to be had in the anticipation of their creative fusion. Ponsoldt and his team give these episodes a buoyant momentum and Claflin and Keough really understand the “hungry artist” chapters best of all, finding that blend of ambition and anxiety that often smashes into creative genius. If anything, I wish the show spent more time before getting the title band together, letting The Six struggle in Pittsburgh and Daisy fight her way through the California music scene. It also would have helped define the other band members more before the focus becomes all about Daisy & Billy.

However, there’s definite magic when they get together, pushed by a famous producer named Teddy Price (Tom Wright). When Claflin and Keough’s voices harmonize in the studio on the earworm “Look at Us Now”—the original music in the show, often a problem in a project like this is very strong—there’s power in just seeing the creative fusion work so well. The bulk of “Daisy Jones and the Six” consists of the band recording their only album Aurora, which means Daisy and Billy get close in ways that blur creative and personal lines, threatening Dunne’s marriage to Camila (the excellent Camila Morrone).