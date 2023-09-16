TIFF 2023: Alice & Jack, Expats, Sly

Set over the course of one rain-soaked day, the episode follows the intersecting lives of two Filipina migrant workers Puri (Amelyn Pardenilla) and Essie (Ruby Ruiz) who work as domestics for Margaret and Hilary, as well as several other characters whose lives in Hong Kong intersect in complex ways, with each other and with the show's main characters.

Under a bridge a group of women hide from the torrential rain while singing Katy Perry's "Roar." Soloist Puri is an immediate standout. Among the other characters we follow throughout the episode, it's her whose emotional world becomes the clearest. We follow her from rehearsal to a gossip session with other women who work as domestics, to sending money back to family in the Philippines, and finally spending a drunken night with her boss Hilary in the wake of a fight with her husband.

When chatting with the other women, Puri says that Hilary is not just her boss, she's her friend. The ladies all laugh at her naivete. From the moment she's back in her employer’s apartment, we see the real situation. Hilary uses Puri as an emotional weapon in her fight with her husband. Later, after several bottles of wine, she promises to lend Puri her fancy dress to wear at a singing competition, only the next day to treat her like a servant once again.

There are glimpses in this episode of the titular expats, especially Kidman's Margaret and Blue's Hilary, but the time spent with these background characters, especially Puri and Essie is rendered with such warmth and their lives so rich and layered, it made me wish the whole series were just about them. The glimpses we get of Margaret and Hilary's more privileged lives, even if stained with tragedy, made me question why the rest of the series focuses on them. What about their lives hasn't already been seen on screen in one iteration or another? And why we can't have a grand limited series about someone like Puri, whose life is more interesting and far more relatable? If this is "an alternate door," hopefully the main door treats these characters with as much grace as this episode does, they surely deserve it.

Lastly, as with his many collaborations with Bruce Springsteen, Thom Zimny's documentary "Sly" explores the vast artistic and emotional life of Sylvester Stallone. As someone who has always been a huge fan of Stallone, especially of the "Rocky" franchise and particularly the way he has kept the emotional truth of that character so richly alive for nearly fifty years, I found this portrait of an artist incredibly rewarding.

The impressionistic doc is bookended by Stallone packing up his home, filled with memorabilia from all his films, including many Rocky statues. He's heading back East, where he was born, after decades of living in Los Angeles, because he doesn't like to get complacent. Off-screen he's asked if he has regrets. "Hell yeah I have regrets," he states with conviction. Charming and direct, Stallone speaks in deceptively simple aphorisms, his hard-earned wisdom couched in fortune-cookie style phrases.