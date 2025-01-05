“The Brutalist,” “Emilia Pérez” Win Big at 2025 Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out their Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5th, and Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” and Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez” were the big winners, taking home the two Best Picture awards for drama and musical/comedy. Acting winners included Adrien Brody for “The Brutalist,” Sebastian Stan for “A Different Man,” Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here,” Demi Moore for “The Substance,” Kieran Culkin for “A Real Pain,” and Zoe Saldaña for “Emilia Pérez.” The full list can be found below:

Motion Picture – Drama: “The Brutalist”

Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: “Emilia Pérez”

Director: Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Actor – Drama: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Actress – Drama: Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Actor – Musical or Comedy: Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Actress – Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Screenplay: “Conclave” by Peter Straughan

Motion Picture – Animated: “Flow”

Motion Picture – Non-English Language: “Emilia Pérez”

Original Score: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Original Song: “El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: “Wicked”

Television Series – Drama: “Shōgun”

Television Series – Musical or Comedy: “Hacks”

Actor – Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Actress – Drama: Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Actor – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, “Hacks:

Limited Series: “Baby Reindeer”

Actor – Limited Series: Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Actress – Limited Series: Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Supporting Actor – Limited Series: Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Supporting Actress – Limited Series: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”