The character dynamics in this rendition of Clavell’s story are not only more intriguing, but more emotional as well. This new rendition allows us to connect to characters beyond the trio of protagonists, from dominant players like Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), the lord of Izu, to Usami Fuji (Moeka Hoshi), a widow who must reinvent herself to survive. These two characters are a perfect example of Kondo and Marks’ talent, allowing these secondary figures to become as interesting as the series’ leads, in turn allowing Asano and Hoshi to spotlight their talents.

One of the few downsides of the series is that it isn’t nearly long enough. It’s understandable that in the current TV landscape, the safest bet would be to craft a show like this as a miniseries, but a show like “Shōgun” frankly deserves more than one season. The story is so rich with political tendrils that unfurl into bigger and broader ideas, that it would be more than possible for its story to be stretched. While a second season would have been welcomed, what we get is a tight-knit epic that feels beyond anything that’s hit our TV screens in years.

“Shōgun” is already being compared to titans like “Game of Thrones,” and while there is political scheming, that is about the only thing the two series have in common. FX’s newest series is good enough to stand in its own right, a swirling drama filled not with dragons but instead with characters who use words as their strength. Comparing it to the HBO fantasy drama doesn’t necessarily make sense, and in turn almost does a disservice to the show. They are wholly different in what they’re not only trying to achieve, but also what they are trying to say about survival and belonging in a society rife with conflict.