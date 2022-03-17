SXSW 2022: To Leslie, The Unknown Country, A Lot of Nothing

Can we find what was lost so long ago? Can we return to a country that we feel like we don’t know sometimes? Maltz’s approach at times has a lyrical, almost Malick-like appreciation of the natural world, but her most interesting decision by far is how she will literally branch the film off for what feel like little documentary segments about the people met along the way, all of whom are playing at least variations on themselves.

I wanted more of this—the idea that the unknown aspect of this country is the many stories out there on the road that get drowned out by the discourse—and a little less of what can sometimes feel like shapeless meandering. “The Unknown Country” a bit too often feels pretentiously aware of its experimental nature when its best moments are its least self-conscious. I wanted the score to be turned down several levels, and to just be allowed to live in the moment with these characters more freely, especially Gladstone, who finds a way to ground every project she takes on. Her work along with the almost surreal beauty captured by Hajek and Maltz across the country hold this film together.

There’s also attempts at timeliness in Mo McRae’s thriller/comedy “A Lot of Nothing,” which opens with an intense conversation, filmed in one shot and escalating in frustration. A Black couple named James (Y’lan Noel) and Vanessa (Charlotte Coleman) are settling in one night when the news details another story of a kid shot by a trigger-happy cop. They’re shocked when they hear the officer’s name because he lives next door. We have expended so much energy in the last few years wondering what we can do when we see stories of these officer-involved shootings on the news. What if the guy was just a few hundred feet away? James and Vanessa keep amping up the possibilities, cleverly feeding into each other’s anger with sharp dialogue and great performances. And then they get distracted by their own passions. The opening scene is a phenomenal short film of its own, but McRae sadly can't quite get back there again.

The next day, without spoiling how, the neighbor situation gets intense, eventually involving James’ brother Jamal (Shamier Anderson) and very pregnant sister-in-law Candy (Lex Scott Davis). The promise of that opening scene, and even the next half-hour or so of sharp writing, starts to dissipate until the whole thing explodes in a series of revelations and final decisions that just aren’t well-executed, coming off more manipulative than anything else. A concept like this one is really hard to land and McRae almost leans into that by getting more and more melodramatic until he then subverts many of his own themes and characters for the sake of drama. I’m still curious to see what he does next—same goes for the very charismatic Noel and always-good Coleman—but this one just doesn’t add up to enough.