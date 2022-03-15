SXSW 2022: The Prank, Apollo 10 ½, Bodies Bodies Bodies

“The Prank,” directed by Maureen Bharoocha, features after-school-special dialogue paired with a ludicrous plot that occasionally resembles the self-aware satire of shows like Peacock’s “Saved By the Bell” reboot (which Bharoocha directed an episode of). It’s difficult to tell, however, whether the film’s overly expository writing is intentionally flat or the result of poor scripting. Bharoocha’s movie has a couple of neat twists, but generally suffers from a severe case of telling rather than showing.

Ben (Connor Kalopsis) and Tanner (Ramona Young) are best friends and high school seniors. Ben is an overachiever, determined to get a scholarship that will allow him to attend his late father’s alma mater. Tanner is a chronic underachiever who plans to stick around their town chasing dreams of musical stardom.

Ben’s dreams are jeopardized when his notoriously tough AP physics teacher, Mrs. Wheeler (a scenery-chewing Rita Moreno), suspects there’s a cheater in their class, and fails the entire group until the culprit comes forward. Ben and Tanner get revenge by framing Mrs. Wheeler for murdering a missing former student. As their rumor takes off and Mrs. Wheeler suffers the effects, Ben feels guilty; but Mrs. Wheeler may not be as innocent as she seems.

Moreno’s performance is the movie’s centerpiece. The script by Rebecca Finn-White and Zak White is light on character development, however, making her and other performers like Keith David, Kate Flannery and Meredith Salenger speak in unnatural, awkward statements that don’t give us insight into their characters so much as explain their actions out loud. Consequently, Moreno—the only cast member with anything interesting to do or say—plays it to the rafters and walks all over everyone.

Richard Linklater’s rotoscoped “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” has its charms, but also prefers to talk at the audience. Linklater sets up a delightful story, then drops it for most of the run time in favor of an illustrated monologue about the joys of growing up during the space race.