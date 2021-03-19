SXSW 2021: Sound of Violence, Jakob's Wife, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

While Synesthesia is a real condition, it's not the root fear playing at the core of this music-throbbing thriller. Alexis is pulled steadily down a dark path, where she compromises her morals, safety, and closest bonds to chase the high experienced through sounds of violence. The fear here is about addiction, and how it might rob even a sweet little girl turned shy musician of their sanity and humanity. To fully capture this horror, Noyer binds us intensely to Alexis. We are her silent witness in a sequence of formative childhood trauma. We discover her yearning for connection through sheepish smiles and longing gazes at her bubbly and beautiful roommate Marie (Lili Simmons). We share in the pleasurable throb of the waves of sound and violence.

Noyer bathes the screen in pulsing blues, reds, oranges, and greens. The smash of a skull, the tear of flesh, the splurt of blood are not just disturbing visual effects. They become translated into an abstract and enchanting boom of aural awe. However, "Sound of Violence" does not relish this descent into merciless murder. Marie's story begins to branch out with her catching clues that something horrid is going on in Alexis's head … and in her hideaway RV. The twisted smiles that crawl across Alexis' face become red flags that can't be ignored. But can she be saved? Is that even what she wants?

A true midnight movie, "Sound of Violence" plays out a resonantly deranged concept with unapologetic gore and a sensational style that aches to overwhelm its audience. Yet, even with his most imaginative slaughter sequences, Noyer aims for more than shock value. His script begs us not only to be horrified but also understand the motives of its monster. Brown strums Alexis to life with wide-eyed vulnerability, an invite into her head that we cannot refuse. Her instrument is the twist of her lips, which can spark compassion, concern, and terror, depending on how that smile takes shape. Simmons is her skillful partner, playing a duet of passion and pain that is exquisite and strange. Together, they stride into a final sequence that is unnerving, gruesome, and bizarrely bittersweet. Like the a catchy song caught in your head long after a concert's ended, "Sound of Violence" will stick with you.