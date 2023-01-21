Sundance 2023: Theater Camp, Kim's Video

“Theater Camp” is about a three-week camp in which young kids take classes in dance from Clive (Nathan Lee Graham); learn about acting from Amos (Ben Platt); music and past lives from Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), and also costuming. And if those are all booked up, there’s spotlighting (taught by Noah Galvin’s Glenn, the techie). The camp is being run by a dopey Jordan Belfort-wannabe named Troy (Jimmy Tatro, nailing the out-of-touch nature of the anti-theater kid), whose mother Joan (Amy Sedaris) owns the camp but had a seizure during a youth performance of Bye, Bye, Birdie and is in a coma. A camera crew follows the ADIROND ACTS camp events as Rebecca-Diane and Amos struggle to put on their greatest original work yet, the life story of Joan (titled “Joan, Still”—hilarious). Troy is dangerously close to accidentally selling the camp to the sneaky Caroline (Patti Harrison), who represents finances for the nearby square rival camp.

From the beginning, “Theater Camp” cracks what can be so warmly entertaining about its premise—showboating kids are adorable, and pretentious adults can be funny. And while much of the comedy is improvised, it finds so much good material in its fast pace that everyone becomes a scene-stealer: sometimes its Platt with his ridiculous, straight-faced acting advice, or the dry delivery of Ayo Edebiri as a new hire with no experience in stage-fighting nonetheless teaching the course, or one of the kids from the camp when they belt out a genuinely great musical number, usually with a good joke tagged on the end. (There are so many talented kids in this movie.) Or then there’s Glenn, who rolls down a hill in a ten-second shot with the same energy as the pitch-perfect surprise he unleashes in the third act. And we can’t forget Alan Kim, the kid from “Minari,” who does a great send-up of an agent.

The film is essentially a lovingly curated collection of approximately a thousand jokes about theater kids—young and adult-age—that it then hangs on its thin but sturdy line of a plot. I think I laughed loudest at a joke about the slinky “Fosse kids” of the camp, but there are so many good jokes about the love of putting on a show, and the star mentality that everyone has. And it's key that in joking about this culture of young creatives, it always does so with a big heart (especially as the kids can be their most fabulous selves here). Gordon and Platt save the more brutal jokes about dashed Juilliard dreams for themselves, and the two have great chemistry even as their wildly co-dependent friendship starts to implode. It's particularly funny to see a self-aware Platt send up the idea of a self-serious actor with so much self-awareness, making for his best role film yet.