Sundance 2023: Rotting in the Sun, Jamojaya, Cassandro

The way in which Silva later vanishes in "Rotting in the Sun" cannot be spoiled, other than to say it makes for one of the movie's best jokes. This is a great return for Silva's sense of charcoal-black satire—here's it about influencer culture, social media brain, artistic integrity, and more.

In his latest adventure, a moping Silva collides with Jordan Firstman, a popular Hollywood influencer. Jordan meets Sebastian during an attempt to drown himself in Tijuana on a beach populated by naked gay men. Jordan (the actor's real name, he can be seen most recently in Netflix's "You People") is pushy and smitten with him, and also because he was watching Silva's "Crystal Fairy and the Magical Cactus" the night before. Jordan pitches gobbledygook a reality series called "You Are Me" that's somehow influenced by "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and he pushes Sebastian to collaborate on it. Jordan also wants to sleep with him. But Jordan's work does not amuse Sebastian—"You do impressions because you are nobody," Sebastian says to him. Sebastian ultimately agrees to the project if he can get some of the screenwriting fee upfront.

"Rotting in the Sun" is a type of revue for Silva's filmography, including how his first big star, Catalina Saavedra, reappears. She was in Silva's "The Maid," and now she plays his maid, who has her own chaotic presence but is less abrasive about it. Saavedra becomes one of the movie's many colorful quandaries, and she also grounds the story as it goes in a completely different direction than it may seem. Jordan appears in the film's second half, looking for Sebastian, and Firstman's performance becomes a perfect storm of social media-fed ego and not understanding others. Pivotal scenes between Saavedra and Firstman are rife with tension and cut through with the hilarious cadence of Google Translate.

No one does laugh-out-loud discomfort quite like Silva, who here counters his character's malaise with filmmaking that always keeps you on edge: sometimes, it's the extremely graphic gay sex that casually paints the film's canvas of cruise culture; other times, it's how the editing is randomly intercut with the innocuous TikTok garbage that Sebastian scrolls through on his phone when sitting on the toilet. "Rotting in the Sun" is another jagged odyssey from Silva, with even sharper twists a la his previous films "Crystal Fairy" or "Nasty Baby."