Sundance 2023: A Little Prayer, Eileen, Bad Behaviour

Strathairn understands Bill, a man who finds himself questioning the bad influence he could have been to create selfish children. The truth is that it becomes harder and harder to persuade our kids to behave in a certain way as they grow older, even as their problems continue to impact our lives. MacLachlan’s script smartly conveys how much influence that David and Patti's behavior still has on their parents, even as their parents can no longer discipline them.

While I admire the old-fashioned structure of MacLachlan’s script and the gentle discipline of his direction—it’s a very quietly cut film with the director allowing many scenes to unfold almost like a play—the truth is that this is a performance piece through and through. Everyone is good to great, but it belongs to Strathairn and Levy, whose bond becomes the center of the film. It reaches an emotional crescendo in two scenes that Levy absolutely nails, never giving into the melodrama of each, finding their truth instead. You come to care about Tammy and Bill, and hope that they figure their way through this knotty mess of family drama. The best films in this genre are passed down through recommendations not because of what happens but because of who it happens to. I’ll be thinking about Bill and Tammy all year.

I’ll also be thinking about Eileen and Rebecca. William Oldroyd, the director of Florence Pugh’s breakout “Lady Macbeth,” returns to the festival circuit with this divisive tale of a young woman who discovers herself by discovering that you never really know other people. It’s a film that sets its table as a period romance of sorts before upending it in a way that had viewers gasping and muttering in the Eccles Theatre. I would argue that the smoking car that opens the film, along with the chosen credit font and Bernard Hermann-esque score, should clue viewers in that this is not going to end in a traditional manner. And I would also argue that the sharp turn the film takes is consistent with the theme of “Eileen,” a movie about a woman who has to be shocked into understanding the complexity of people before she can escape her mundane existence.

Thomasin McKenzie (“Leave No Trace”) plays the title character in this adaptation of the book by Ottessa Moshfegh, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Eileen works at a juvenile prison in Massachusetts in the mid-‘60s, constrained not only by society but her alcoholic, abusive father (Shea Whigham). If she’s not going about the mundanity of her day, she’s cleaning up her dad’s puke or trying to keep the WWII vet from terrorizing the neighbors with his pistol. When a new doctor named Rebecca (Anne Hathaway) enters her life, Eileen is understandably entranced. This woman appears to have it all. She’s gorgeous, smart, and confident. Appearances are not always what they seem.