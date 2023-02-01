Slamdance Film Festival Highlights 2023

The big winner from the Slamdance Narrative Grand Jury is actually a Chicago production, the insightful and genuine “Waiting for the Light to Change,” which announces an interesting new voice in Linh Tran. This character study almost feels like a non-American film as it has a slow, deliberate, non-flashy style that recalls filmmakers working today in Europe and Asia more than the indie film market in this country. It’s a project that one can tell was a labor of love for everyone involved, and was made by a bunch of students at DePaul University on the North Side and filmed entirely at a house on Lake Michigan. “Waiting for the Light to Change” has a relatively simple structure and familiar story, but the execution elevates what could have felt like just another film school project into what feels more like a launchpad for a major career.

Tran’s directorial debut stars Jin Park as Amy, who is reuniting with a former best friend at a lake house for a chilly weekend—the contrast of a lakeside beach setting but in jacket-wearing temperatures gives the whole thing a different feel than if it has been summer set. Amy hasn’t seen her friend Kim (Joyce Ha) since Amy took off for the west coast for grad school. They’re getting together to catch up, joined by Kim’s boyfriend Jay (Sam Straley), who Amy happened to be in love with when she left.

Everyone can remember those days in your twenties when you realize that not only have the dynamics with your friends from school changed but so have you. Tran taps into that crossroads in a person’s life, but she never does so in a melodramatic fashion, letting the characters drive the filmmaking through natural dialogue and interactions. She has a very patient camera—and the film can sometimes lack in urgency to a frustrating degree—but the slow rhythm allows the performers to inhabit the characters in a way that feels real. It’s as if we’re eavesdropping on a reunion instead of watching a manufactured one, and I’m eager to see where that gift with realism takes Linh Tran next.