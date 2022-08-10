SDCC 2022: Zombies vs. Vampires

Reid noted, "It was extraordinary to read to the script to something I had already adored and then to play a character that I had admired for years." As for the film, "I loved it and I did see the movie when it came out. I saw it again recently, just by chance. I think it exists in its own world. We're entirely different. The original source material is so rich, that there should be multiple adaptations. We bring in the whole universe; we bring in all of the books, stuff that they didn't really get to touch on."

Bass noted, "What we get to do is expand the way she actually feels. She's stuck in this younger body; her brain never develops. They say that the prefrontal cortex doesn't develop until you're 25 ... She doesn't have that. She's always going to act on feelings first." Bass portrays Claudia from 14 to 37 in the first season.

Of course, most people in New Orleans are familiar with Anne Rice. But because the production shoots scenes that mostly take place at night, series production designer Mara LePere-Schloop noted that they were not able to "shut down the French Quarter for multiple month" as well as portray an "evolution of time" so that meant they have to build a set. Otherwise, we can't see "Storyville go through the depression and its closure." Historically, Storyville was torn down in the 1940s and became public housing. It was an area of the city that was filled with brothels and bars and speakeasies. It eventually went to what is now Bourbon Street. The (Faubourg) Tremé is the closest geographical and architectural neighbor to what storybook was. For that reason, the Tremé was used.

In the 1994 film, Christian Slater, who played journalist Daniel, was only 25. Eric Bogosian is 69. That alone presents a different perspective. Bogosian said, "The first step for me in becoming Daniel Malloy was looking in the mirror. Because my life arc is very similar to this character's. I had a very rough and tumble time when I was in my late twenties, thirties and then ended up in a very nice place in my forties."

For those who aren't "Law & Order" fans, from 2006-2010, Bogosian portrayed Captain Danny Ross for 61 episodes in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." Bogosian was in his fifties by then, but in the 1980s, Bogosian was once nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for Drama (the 1988 "Talk Radio"). He was nominated for the Drama Desk Award several times, winning in 1986 for his one-person show "Drinking in America" in 1986.