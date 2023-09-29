NYFF 2023: Highlights of the First Week of the Fest Include New Todd Haynes, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” (150 minutes), the best film I’ve seen in the festival so far, is a riveting drama that’s also a hugely impressive display of filmmaking skills. Though not all Cannes Palme d’Or winners are estimable films (see the sub-Cronenbergesque “Titane” two years ago), Triet’s work richly deserved the honor this year. Phenomenal German actress Sandra Huller plays a successful novelist who lives in a chateau in the French Alps with her husband, a writer who’s suffering a writer’s block that he blames on her. When he suffers a fatal fall from the house’s top floor, she’s charged with murder, though the possibility of suicide is also evident. The ensuing trial is as brilliantly written and staged as I’ve seen in any courtroom drama in ages. One fascination is the part that language plays: the wife is German, the husband French, so they compromise on English to speak at home (their young son, who plays a crucial part in the trial, gets a mix of all three). In court, there’s a climactic flashback scene where the wife – going ballistic in English – lets loose an emotional tirade that will send chills up many spines (it did mine); this scene’s force, and painful view of male-female dynamics, has drawn comparisons to Bergman’s “Scenes from a Marriage,” the gold standard for such inquisitions.

Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “About Dry Grasses” (197 minutes) is the latest from a filmmaker who specializes in films of great length. The Turkish auteur is something of an acquired taste, and I will admit it took me a while to acquire it. But his “Winter Sleep” and “The Wild Pear” won me over entirely, and he now seems a master with few equals in world cinema. His new film begins with the image of a man trudging across a blank white snowscape. The place is a remote village in eastern Anatolia and the man is Samet (Deniz Celiloglu), who’s been obliged to teach art to seventh and eighth graders for too many years. The film’s press notes describe him as “young.” I would say he looks in his late 30s, i.e., on the brink of middle age and the psychological backwash that entails. The story’s first half centers on the trouble he encounters when a flirty teenage girl in one of his classes accuses him improper attentions. The second half mainly concerns his relationship with a brainy, assertive female teacher; it climaxes with an extraordinary long (30 minutes? 40?) scene in which she has him to dinner and they discuss everything from education to terrorism and establish a carnal bond that evidently will lead them nowhere. Ceylan’s films captivate viewers who will go with their slow unfolding and avoidance of standard dramatic forms in search of textures that are often described as novelistic and philosophical. “About Dry Grasses” merits both descriptions. It is a portrait of people trapped on the margins of society who sense that life will offer them nothing better.

Victor Erice’s “Close Your Eyes” (169 minutes) is the first dramatic film the legendary Spanish director has made in 40 years and only the third overall (his first, the widely acclaimed “Spirit of the Beehive (1973), nervily allegorized life in Franco’s Spain while the dictator was still in power). His latest feels like the work of a filmmaker in his prime, one who is simultaneously relishing the pleasure of working in cinema while contemplating the medium’s peculiar spell. His story begins in a storied mansion outside Paris where a wealthy, ailing Spanish expat persuades a younger man to go to Singapore to search for his long-lost daughter. Soon enough this exchange is revealed to be a scene being filmed for a movie. Then we flash forward several decades to the present, where an aging filmmaker begins a quest to find out what happened to one of the earlier movie’s actors, who disappeared some years before. The search eventually leads him to an institution on the coast, where the former actor has been living, devoid of his memory. Can cinema help him recover his past and his identity? Erice’s languorous storytelling, with its quiet sympathy for all of the film’s characters, takes many pleasing detours but ultimately leads to an ending that is abrupt, surprising and utterly transcendent. An elderly man in the film opines at one point that cinema lost its magic “when Dreyer died.” Erice seems out to revive that magic, and his film’s last minutes miraculously do just that.