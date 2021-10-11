NYFF 2021: A Chiara, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, Revivals

Like "Benedetta," this year’s crop of films featured several stories with women protagonists, including the excellent closing night film, “Parallel Mothers.” Two of my other favorites in this vein were Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s anthology “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy," and “Passing,” Rebecca Hall’s adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novella. In the latter, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga are both superb as two Black women who can pass for White. Negga’s character makes a fragile career out of it, while Thompson only flirts with the idea occasionally. The suspenseful opening moments initially corrupted my suspension of disbelief—as soon as I saw Thompson’s face lit up by Eduard Grau’s Academy-ratio, black and white cinematography, I said “gurl, there’s no way you’re fooling anybody. Not with that nose and mouth!” But then I remembered I know what to look for when it comes to recognizing my own people. Once I realized that, “Passing” cast a hypnotic spell for me. It’s not without problems I’d love to delve into at another time, but the end result still works very, very well.

Jonas Carpignano’s “A Chiara” is the third part of his Calabrian trilogy after “Mediterranea” and “A Ciambra.” I haven’t seen either of those, so something may be lost in translation for me. As its 2 hour runtime creeped by, I grew impatient with the Chiara of the title, though Swamy Rotolo gives a very good performance. The audience is ahead of her at every turn, which means we’re sitting there waiting for her to figure things out. As she slowly discovers her family has criminal ties, the film shifts from a tender, well-observed portrait of a father and teenaged daughter to a weak exercise in suspense that features chases, narrow escapes and a brief look into the inner workings of a criminal empire and the equally sinister government agency that fosters children of crime families.

Throughout, Carpignano keeps Rotolo in tight closeups, allowing us to see her mind working as she pieces together information or experiences one of the many confused emotions of an adolescent. It felt like there were less of these closeups when the film stopped being about her character in lieu of that creaky crime plot full of revelations you can see a mile away. Still, Rotolo’s performance should be commended, and the first half of “A Chiara” has a haunted quality I wish the film maintained throughout.