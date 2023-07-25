No Moment was Wasted: Highlights at the 2023 Indy Shorts International Film Festival

It was a great pleasure returning this month to the festival, now dubbed “Camp Indy Shorts,” with my wife, Cinema Femme founder Rebecca Martin Fagerholm. Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig and his staff put together a formidably impressive line-up of over 165 titles in 29 feature-length curated programs, and it was Rebecca and my goal to see as much as possible, both in-person and virtually. Among the festival’s most memorable entries were nonfiction accounts of transformational change, such as Jeremy Workman and Robert Lyons’ “Deciding Vote,” winner of the Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award, one of many prizes named after cherished members of the local film community. It centers on New York assemblyman George Michaels, who sacrificed his political career by casting the tie-breaking vote in 1970 that made abortion legal in his state, which ultimately led to the passage of Roe v. Wade (the rousing speech he delivers could’ve been straight out of a Capra film).

John Hoffman and Christine Turner’s “The Barber of Little Rock,” which earned the Jenni Berebitsky Legacy Award, follows an equally inspiring individual, Arlo Washington, who aids in combating our nation’s trillion-dollar racial wealth gap by founding the People Trust Loan Fund, the only Black-owned community development financial institution in Arkansas. Receiving a retrospective program of his own this year was Ben Proudfoot, who won the Oscar in 2022 for his documentary short, “The Queen of Basketball,” and was bestowed this year with the festival’s Pioneering Spirit Award. Making its world premiere at Indy Shorts was Proudfoot’s latest directorial effort, “Forgiving Johnny,” about public defender Noah Cox, who attempts to navigate the groundbreaking California law that would enable his developmentally disabled client to receive treatment rather than spend decades behind bars.

Ben Proudfoot’s “Forgiving Johnny”

“My dad was a lawyer,” Proudfoot told me. “He passed away in 2020, and I have been ruminating on his life’s work, which consistently centered around equal access to the law. There is a growing rancor in California about restorative justice and a major progressive movement to digitize the justice system to make it more effective and transparent. So this story, which moved me deeply, is a bit of a perfect intersection of the moment I am going through personally, and a topic I think is extraordinarily important and urgent. The access we were granted is all but unprecedented and I am eternally grateful to Johnny and his family for making the sacrifice of making their personal lives public for the benefit of us all to understand this important issue.”