Killers of the Flower Moon Named Best Picture by the Chicago Film Critics Association

The Chicago Film Critics Association named Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" the Best Picture of 2023 at an awards dinner tonight. However, Pic and Director split this year with Christopher Nolan taking home the prize for "Oppenheimer." In fact, all five of this year's Best Picture nominees received an award as the association spread the wealth to a number of films they loved. Acting winners this year came from "The Holdovers," "Poor Things," and "May December," with Paul Giamatti winning his second CFCA Award and Emma Stone taking home her first.
The full list of winners is below:
BEST PICTURE: "Killers of the Flower Moon"
BEST DIRECTOR: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
BEST ACTOR: Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
BEST ACTRESS: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Charles Melton, "May December"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "May December" by Samy Burch
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "Killers of the Flower Moon" by Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: "The Boy and the Heron"
BEST DOCUMENTARY: "Kokomo City"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "The Zone of Interest"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Hoyte Van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer"
BEST EDITING: Jennifer Lame, "Oppenheimer"
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN: "Barbie"
BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Holly Waddington, "Poor Things"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: "Godzilla Minus One"
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Charles Melton, "May December"
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Celine Song, "Past Lives"