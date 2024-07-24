Fantasia 2024: Confession, Tatsumi, Vulcanizadora

"Confession," one of three films in the fest from director Nobuhiro Yamashita, starts with a leg injury. Two men -- college friends Asai (Toma Ikuta) and Jiyong (Yang Ik-june) -- are making their annual pilgrimage among the snowy mountains of Japan, a kind of tradition to honor their long-lost friend Sayuri (Nao), who disappeared on one of their treks years prior. As we meet them, Jiyong's leg has been broken, and the whirling blizzard tells them he's not gonna make it. So he makes a presumptively dying admission of guilt: he killed Sayuri all those years ago, out of jealousy for Asai's relationship with her. Before Asai can really process that revelation, suddenly the snow clears enough to reveal a remote cabin in which they can seek shelter. Asai drags Jiyong inside, keeping them safe from the storm... but not this unearthed secret.



At a brisk 70 minutes, "Confession" is deliciously taut. Its early stretches build slow-burn tension as the two figure out how to reconcile this massive elephant thrown into the room. It's Hitchcockian at first, Asai and Jiyong going through the niceties of friendship, patching up the latter's leg, and trying to find supplies and contact the outside world. But it's not that long before we see the lengths to which Jiyong will go to protect his crime, the two exhausted, altitude-sick friends turning to violence at the drop of a shovel. That's where Yamashita's direction comes alive, making elegant use of a well-established space (with food closets and cellar doors and an ominous wood-burning hearth) to find new ways to threaten and surprise Asai in his mad scramble for survival. It's a bit Chan-wook Park in stretches, from its agonizing build of suspense to the way Yamashita's camera keeps its grandest surprises just out of view.

Granted, it's all in service of a story that's a bit slight -- its final act depends on a Russian nesting doll of twists that feel one or two too many to register -- and the object of their animus, Nao's Sayuri, doesn't get much to do in flashbacks besides serve as said object. But as a slim, efficient genre exercise, its moment-by-moment mad scramble for survival, "Confession" is a fun time.

Okay, it's maybe cheating to call Hiroshi Shuji's yakuza thriller "Tatsumi" a two-hander, per se, but its central pair anchors what is otherwise a comparatively rote example of the genre. In a small Japanese fishing town, numerous yakuza gangs battle for control; in the middle is Tatsumi (Yuya Endo), a worn-down, cynical fisherman who disposes of bodies as a side hustle for each crime family. He's the kind of world-weary guy who will, as we see in the opening minutes, oversee even his younger brother's death by overdose and clean up the corpse afterward. But cracks form in his hard exterior when circumstances force him to protect Aoi (Kokoro Morita), a rebellious teenage girl, who finds herself in the mafia's crosshairs after witnessing a power-play killing. Trapped in the middle, the two must work together to survive the various factions coming after them, and negotiate -- or shoot -- their way out of trouble.