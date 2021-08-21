Fantasia 2021: Hellbender, The Righteous, The Last Thing Mary Saw

The Adams family returns this year with “Hellbender,” an incredibly vivid product of an authorship that is distinct and continuously promising (the three are all credited as writers and directors). They are so harmonious with nature, crafty low-budget filmmaking, and themselves, and those components all pop in this micro-budget story of a mother whose daughter has monstrous tendencies that the young woman is unaware of. The two women live on some mountain in New York, where the mother collects pine cones and twigs for food. She also can lift people in the air and make them disappear, as we see in an early sequence featuring John Adams. That moment occurs among a whole assortment of other low-key, witchy acts.

“Hellbender” echoes the immense, fascinating power of its filmmakers, by showing two of them in another form—as musicians, with Zelda rocking the drums and Posner on the bass. The high-energy songs bleed into the rest of the story, which is about their way of life, and Zelda’s Izzy realizing why she’s not like other people her age. Her mother told her that she was sick, that she had to stay away from people and much of the world, but in the script’s progressive plotting, one atmospheric but off-beat scene to the next, she realizes this power, and how it feeds on fear. When she eats an earthworm, it’s causes something of an acid trip. “Hellbender” gets even nuttier when Izzy develops a hunger for more, bringing to light the codependency she has with her mother, and the family’s legacy.

There are many fascinating elements about this movie that slowly wrap themselves around you: the monotone but gripping performances from Poser and Adams as they share trippy mother/daughter moments; the tornado-like acid trips that spike disorienting camerawork with freaky gory images; the special effects and in-camera work that casually creates magic (like a key that through a hand after one places their hand on a wall). Much of it comes in potent doses, from a story that is incredibly assured of when to ramp things up, or when to sit. Part of the thrill of “Hellbender” is basking in that assurance, and to then be shocked, impressed, or moved by a family that has great horror filmmaking in their blood.