Ebertfest 2022 Recap: A Golden Homecoming

Starting off this year’s opening night on April 20th was a hauntingly beautiful performance from Israeli-born singer/songwriter Eef Barzelay (a.k.a. Clem Snide), whose song entitled “Roger Ebert” premiered on his 2020 folk album, Beyond Forever Just Beyond (you can view it here). Tracy Sulkin, Dean of the College of Media who is celebrating her twentieth anniversary at the University of Illinois, spoke prior to the night’s screening, along with Ebertfest producer, host and co-founder Chaz Ebert and festival director Nate Kohn. Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, which chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, was followed by a rousing performance from jazz vocalist Tammy McCann and the soulful band, Ther’Up.Y, fronted by Aplustrodamus (Aaron Wilson). The group surprised Chaz by performing the song she wrote, “I Remember People,” which was originally sung by Rashada Dawan and the Chicago Soul Spectacular.

Kicking off the second day of Ebertfest 2022 on April 21st was a special sneak preview of Craig Roberts’ crowd-pleasing comedy, “The Phantom of the Open,” starring Oscar-winner Mark Rylance as Maurice Flitcroft, the man who infamously shot the worst round of golf in the history of the British Open. Michael Barker, the co-president and co-founder of Sony Pictures Classics (not to mention an essential fixture at Ebertfest), provided the intro for the film, which also stars the sublime Sally Hawkins. It is slated to open in the U.S. in June. Barker was joined by Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell, co-hosts of “Reel Talk With Chuck and Pam,” for a Q&A afterward.

Responding to the audience’s desire for an Alfred Hitchcock film to be screened at the Virginia Theatre, Chaz presented the director’s 1935 masterpiece, “The 39 Steps,” which served as a forebear for many of the director’s better known classics that followed. Kerry Ryan and Krystal Vander Ark, the Marketing Manager and Operations Director respectively of The Film Detective, gave an intro to the suspense landmark, which was as skilled at keeping an audience spellbound as it was upon its initial release 87 years ago. Chicago Tribune critic Michael Phillips moderated the post-screening panel on the film with Michael Barker and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, making his fifth guest appearance at the festival.