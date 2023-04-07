Ebert Symposium 2023 to Precede Ebertfest on April 18th & 19th

It will kick off at 7:30pm on Tuesday, April 18th, with a screening of William Greaves' 1968 classic, "Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One," introduced by Amir George, the Artistic Director of Kartemquin Films in Chicago. The following morning at 9:30am on Wednesday, April 19th, which also happens to be the opening night of Ebertfest 2023, Amir George will provide the Keynote address, entitled, "To Be Radical," of the Symposium in Room C of the Illini Union.

The roundtable discussion, "Cinema and Media Interventions into Violence," follows at 11am, and will be moderated by Prof. Angela Aguayo, Associate Professor Media and Cinema Studies UIUC. Panelists include Rachel Kuo, Assistant Professor of Media & Cinema Studies; Denise Zaccardi, Executive Director and founder of CTVN (Community TV Network, Chicago); and Melita Garza, Associate Professor and Tom and June Netzel Sleeman Scholar in Business Journalism, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign.

Concluding the 2023 Ebert Symposium will be "Cinema and Violence in Challenging Times," a roundtable discussed beginning at 1pm, moderated by Prof. Jenny Oyallon-Koloski, Assistant Professor Media and Cinema Studies UIUC. Its panelists consist of esteemed Ebertfest guests: director Edson Oda and producer Jason Michael Berman, whose film "Nine Days" will open Ebertfest that evening; Brenda Robinson, producer of this year's selection, "Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands"; and Max Libman, founder and programmer of the CU International Film Festival.

Below are the bios and headshots for the distinguished participants of the 2023 Ebert Symposium...

ANGELA AGUAYO, moderator

Angela Aguayo's research is centered around documentary production and media studies, and her work creates connections between production, theory, and history. She was selected as a James W. Carey Faculty Fellow, for which she will work on a book project called Collective Matters, which examines how traditions in the humanities, health care, law, and education manifest through documentary in non-theatrical spaces, addressing the rituals of media producing, screening, and circulating that bind communities across time.