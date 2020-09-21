Chicago Media Project Expands Doc Festival to Middleburg

Admission to each film is $25 or you can see all five films for $100. Purchase tickets here.

Descriptions courtesy of CMP below:

“DEAR MR. BRODY”

Dir. Keith Maitland

U.S., 96 min.

In January 1970, hippie-millionaire Michael Brody Jr., the 21-year-old heir to a margarine fortune, announced to the world that he would personally usher in a new era of peace and love by giving away his $25-million inheritance to anyone in need. In a frenzied few weeks, Brody and his young wife Renee ignited a psychedelic spiral of events. Instant celebrities, the Brodys were mobbed by the public, scrutinized by the press, and overwhelmed by the crush of personal letters responding to this extraordinary offer. 50 years later, an enormous cache of these letters are discovered—unopened. In this riveting follow-up to his acclaimed Tower, award-winning director Keith Maitland reveals the incredible story of Michael Brody Jr.—and countless struggling Americans who sought his help--to create a deeply moving meditation on desire, need, philanthropy and love.

“THE SIT-IN: HARRY BELAFONTE HOSTS THE TONIGHT SHOW”

Dir. Yoruba Richen

U.S., 77 min.

In early 1968, racial tensions were inflaming the nation and a divisive election was underway. America was exploding politically and culturally, much like today. "The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show" chronicles a remarkable moment during February 1968, when for one week, singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte took over the desk as guest of host of Johnny Carson’s iconic “Tonight Show.” It was the first time an African-American hosted a late night television show for an entire week. For this one week, Belafonte featured a stunning combination of guests, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert Kennedy, Lena Horne, Paul Newman, Wilt Chamberlain, Aretha Franklin, and Bill Cosby. And the week was almost lost to history. "The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show" tells this story through contemporary interviews with Belafonte, Whoopi Goldberg, Questlove and many others. The interviews with Dr. King and Robert F. Kennedy are among their last television appearances before both were assassinated. "The Sit-In" also unearths unknown audio and photos of this week and illuminates how the week changed television culture, opening it up to people of color, and fusing art and politics in a singular way.

“TIME”

Dir. Garrett Bradley

U.S., 81 min.

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early '90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpse of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separation of the country’s prison-industrial complex. Amazon Studios acquired Bradley’s documentary, "Time" for a record-breaking $5 million after it won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award at Sundance Film Festival.