AAFCA TV Honors 2021 to Stream This Saturday, August 28th

Among this year's big winners were Ava DuVernay's OWN series, "Queen Sugar," which received three accolades for Best Drama, Best Writing and the Impact Award. The stars of HBO's "Lovecraft Country," Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, while Barry Jenkins' masterful Amazon Prime Video epic, "The Underground Railroad" won Best Director and Best Limited Series. HBO/HBO Max was the network that received the most individual honors, earning the Inclusion Award as well as Best Comedy (for "A Black Lady Sketch Show") and Best Docuseries (for "Exterminate All the Brutes," which tied with Netflix's "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America").

Five individuals singled out for special achievement honors were Horizon Award recipient Naomi Ackie, star of "Small Axe: Education," "Master of None" and "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker"; Breakout Creative Award recipient Michaela Coel, creator/star/director/writer of "I May Destroy You"; Salute to Excellence Award recipient Wanda Sykes, the trailblazing writer, actress and comedian; Game Changer Award recipient Steve McQueen, director of Amazon Prime Video's astonishing film anthology, "Small Axe"; and TV Legend Award recipient Norman Lear, the iconic creator of such groundbreaking shows as "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "One Day at a Time."

(From top left:) AAFCA TV Honors director Abdul Malik Abbott, presenter Chaz Ebert and producer Gil Robertson.

Here is the full list of this year's honorees...

Best Drama and Best Writing: “Queen Sugar,” OWN

Best Comedy: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” HBO

Best Movie: “Sylvie’s Love,” Amazon Prime Video

Best New Show: “The Equalizer,” CBS

Best Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad,” Amazon Prime Video

Best Docuseries: “Exterminate All the Brutes,” HBO, and “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” Netflix

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad,” Amazon Prime Video

Best Actor: Jonathan Major, “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

Best Actress: Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

Best International Production: “Lupin,” Netflix

Horizon Award: Naomi Ackie

Breakout Creative Award: Michaela Coel

Salute to Excellence Award: Wanda Sykes

Game Changer Award: Steve McQueen

Inclusion Award: HBO/HBO Max

Impact Award: Queen Sugar

TV Legend Award: Norman Lear

