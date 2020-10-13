A Preview of the 56th Chicago International Film Festival

Another Chicago-set documentary is one of the key elements of this year’s Out-Look program, which is dedicated to films with LGBTQ+ themes. That would be “Mama Gloria,” Luchina Fisher’s fascinating look at Gloria Allen, an icon in the city’s transgender community who has founded a charm school aimed at transgender youth. Her story, which she recounts in detail that is both moving and entertaining, serves as an effective way to see how the community as a whole has grown and developed since she first emerged in the Sixties. Another documentary that tackles a potentially fraught subject with a welcome sense of empathy and restraint is “Little Girl,” a film by Sébastien Lifshitz that quietly observes the life of Sasha, a seven-year-old who has always identified as a girl, as she and her supportive family attempt to have her recognized as who she is by the rest of the local community, especially among the people in charge at her school. Although the film maintains a light and quiet touch for most of its duration, it nevertheless culminates in moments of great emotional power without ever tripping over into sentimentalization or exploitation.

A number of the films cited earlier in this piece have been directed by women and are a part of the festival’s section dedicated to Women in Cinema. Joining them in the line-up is “Charlatan,” the latest effort from Agnieszka Holland, a look at the life and work of Jan Mikolášek (Ivan Trojan), a Czech herbalist and faith healer who treated everyone who came to seek his service—ranging from the president to the indigent to members of the occupying Nazi forces—only to see his entire existence put on trial by the subsequent Communist ruling regime. Newcomer writer/director Stefanie Klemm offers up “Of Fish and Men,” a fairly gripping crime drama about a single mother who is laboring to raise her young daughter and run her family’s fish farm when disaster comes in the form of the surprise arrival of her brother. One of my favorite films of the entire lineup this year is “Spring Blossom,” a quirky French charmer from debuting writer/director Suzanne Lindon in which she stars as a bored and slightly awkward 16-year-old girl who develops an instant and mutual attraction to Raphael (Arnaud Valois), an actor nearly 20 years older. Lindon handles the potentially fraught material in a manner that is always surprising and intelligent.

And finally, if your taste in cinema tends to lean towards the weirder and wilder, the fest has you covered with the After Dark sidebar dedicated to more outre entries. Among them is “The Columnist,” a jet-black (when it isn’t bright red) comedy from the Netherlands in which controversial columnist Femke (Katja Herbers) is helplessly drawn to social media, where even a column on the most innocuous of subjects regularly inspires a litany of hateful comments. When she discovers that one of her tormentors is a neighbor, she snaps and kills him, a move that inspires her to go on a hunt to gruesomely dispatch all of her online bullies. Yes, the concept is fairly over-the-top but it keeps from sailing into pure cartoonishness thanks to the fierce and grounded performance by Herbers. Screening only at the drive-in on Oct. 15, “The Dark and the Wicked,” the latest from genre veteran Bryan Bertino, tells an altogether darker tale of a pair of adult siblings (Marin Ireland and Michael Abbott Jr.) who return to the remote farmhouse where they grew up to help their aging and visibly frazzled mother care for their father in his dying days. Suffice it to say, things do not go well as they soon find themselves under siege from a mysterious force seemingly hellbent on destroying them all. Granted, Bertino’s script is not exactly bursting with originality (it basically plays as a rural “Hereditary” with bits from any number of other classics thrown in for good measure) but his direction is stylish and creepy. On top of that, the performances by Ireland and Abbott help further the sense of menace that can be felt in practically every scene.

Read our coverage of several of these films that played TIFF and NYFF here.

