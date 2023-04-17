10th Chicago Critics Film Fest Features Past Lives, Blackberry, Sanctuary, Theater Camp, and Many More

Screens Monday, May 8th, 7pm

"SANCTUARY"

Director: Zachary Wigon | 96 mins

A wickedly dark comedy follows dominatrix Rebecca (Emmy Award® nominee Margaret Qualley), and her wealthy client, Hal (Christopher Abbott), as they engage in a high stakes role playing game for power and control. In the wake of inheriting his father’s hotel chain, Hal attempts to end his long and secret relationship with Rebecca. A battle of wills ensues over the course of one incredibly fraught night, with both Rebecca and Hal struggling to keep the upper hand as the power dynamics swing wildly back and forth.

Screens Friday, May 5th, 9:45pm

"STARRING JERRY AS HIMSELF"

Director: Law Chen | 75 mins | Documentary

A family documents how their immigrant father Jerry, a recently retired Florida man, was recruited by the Chinese police to be an undercover agent, only to discover a darker truth.

Screens Thursday, May 11th, 5pm

"THEATER CAMP"

Directors: Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman | 94 mins

THEATER CAMP follows the eccentric staff running a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After its indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, they must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.

Screens Thursday, May 11th, 7pm

"THE UNKNOWN COUNTRY"

Director: Morrisa Malz | 85 mins

An invitation to reunite with her estranged Lakota family launches a grieving young woman (Lily Gladstone) on an unexpected road trip from the Midwest toward the Texas-Mexico border.

Screens Saturday, May 6th, 4:45pm with director/co-writer Morrisa Maltz scheduled to attend

"WAITING FOR THE LIGHT TO CHANGE"

Director: Linh Tran | 89 mins

Best friends since high school, Kim and Amy haven’t seen each other since Amy moved to the west coast for grad school. Now the two are reunited as they join a group of friends for a trip to a lake house with Kim’s boyfriend, Jay. When Amy had left for the west coast, she was in love with Jay, though she never pursued it due to her insecurities thinking she was too fat and ugly. While she has changed physically, her feelings for Jay haven’t, and the reunion has brought them back to the surface. That maelstrom of emotions within her is poised to reveal itself at any moment as the group's struggles to find something to do in the empty little beach town turns into an unsuccessful effort by all of them to sort through attractions to each other, as well as suppress old resentments, jealousies and desires before they leave.