True Believers: How Abel Ferrara’s Recent Work Reflects His Debut, The Driller Killer

Ferrara's films ripple with intensity. He's a filmmaker who defies easy categorization, working across various genres, budgets and countries. Ferrara's movies, above all else, boil over with emotion. Their implications, rather than be confined by the limits of the frame, spillover. As critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas puts it, they're films that refuse the "cultural tendency towards passive media consumption."

His films capture some of the human condition's unruliness. In the theory of beauty and art, his subjects unveil through behavior and appearance, aspects of life we would prefer to hide. Yet, this ugliness, rather than be markers of spiritual vacancy, are more often akin to the brutal horror of Jesus on the cross. It's only through his characters' contorted agony (occasionally represented in literal crucifixion imagery) that beauty can emerge. Catholicism plays a big role in his cinema, though it would be a stretch to call him a devoted worshipper. His films feature characters who are true believers, though they rarely find any salvation in religion.

Instead, it's art that stands in for a spiritual lifeline. Many of his characters are artists, and through art, they search for meaning. Like religion, though, their relationships to their work and identity are fraught. From one of his earliest films, “The Driller Killer,” to his most recent "reflexivity" trilogy (“Pasolini,” “Tommaso” and “Siberia”), Ferrara has a career spanning fascination with the artist and his work. “The Driller Killer” has recently been added to the Criterion Channel and “Siberia” is currently playing as part of Montreal’s Festival du nouveau cinema’s virtual program.

Ferrara has described his decision to pursue filmmaking by saying it was his "vocation." More than just a desire or ambition, he discusses his filmmaking practices as a calling. Yet, that spiritual line does little to negate the realities of being a working artist. In an interview with Belgian director, Fabrice Du Welz (“Calvaire”) he explains, "It's my vocation... it's my calling. It's my ability … it's also my gig. It's how I support myself and how I support my family and support the people around me."