The Needle Drop Sessions: Pump Up the Volume & Untamed Heart

When Mack Bates and Michael Viers first met, they bonded over a mutual love of Matthew Robbins’ “The Legend of Billie Jean” and its hit song “Invincible” by Pat Benatar. Bates, an award-winning journalist, former freelance critic for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and contributor to this site’s Black Writer Week, found a kindred soul in Viers, the producer/host of the podcast “Shame List Picture Show.” They understood that music is an essential part of the cinematic experience, a lifeline for discovering new music.

Music in film shapes our tastes, and we both wanted to share one film apiece that influenced our musical interests. As coincidence would have it, both films feature Christian Slater.

Michael Viers on “Pump Up the Volume” (1990)

I knew whatever I chose had to be something that spoke to what music I still like today, and one filmmaker immediately came to mind: Allan Moyle. While he may not be a household name, his movies — particularly “Pump Up the Volume” and “Empire Records” — have left a lasting impression on me and the music in constant rotation on my turntable. I had seen these two movies so close to each other that it’s impossible to pinpoint which I had seen first. For the sake of this discussion, let’s say it was “Pump Up the Volume.”

It’s hard to imagine what my musical tastes would be without this film. I saw it during that exciting transitional period between middle school and high school, which was a time when I was still trying to find myself and figure out who I was and what I liked. My exposure to music was pretty much what came on the radio or what my parents liked. At this point, I only owned three CDs — Eiffel 65’s Europop, A*Teens’ ABBA tribute record (thanks, Mom), and Weird Al’s Running With Scissors.

I was very uncool, so it’s not a shocker that a film with as distinct a voice as “Pump Up the Volume” spoke to me so profoundly. Christian Slater plays Mark, a shy and overlooked kid navigating a new school. Despite his lack of a social life, he finds his voice by launching a pirate radio show under the alias “Happy Harry Hard-on,” where he finds his confidence and his voice.