The Importance of Connections in Ryusuke Hamaguchi Films

How we relate to others is a pivotal theme in his films. It's abundantly clear in his five-hour epic, "Happy Hour," which gradually depicts four women and their evolving relationships. In "Asako I & II," we see how two men with the same face can completely change and alter one woman's outlook on life. One of Hamaguchi’s greatest assets is following the trajectory of one person's loneliness and how it builds necessary companionship. Yusuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and Misaki (Tōko Miura) grieve in "Drive My Car," but they find one another through it.

Tangible warmth is a fundamental component of many of Hamaguchi’s most notable works. There’s Asako and Ryohei's domesticity and the easy smiles the latter elicits from the former. There are the two women at the end of "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy" who strike an unusual bond, amounting to surprising healing. The core friendship in "Happy Hour" undertakes the trials and tribulations of aging, motherhood, and what it means to be a single woman in Japan. The work of Hamaguchi deals with our personal struggles, but the characters' journeys are always accompanied by some kindred spirit, some similar lost soul, a friendly face. Even in the solitary night drives in "Drive My Car," or Asako's open vulnerability in the face of being possibly rejected by Ryohei after her disappearance, there's always the promise of comfort and healing.

"Evil Does Not Exist" is a drastic pivot for Hamaguchi: he usually deals with how relationships bind us to our humanity, whether platonic or romantic. Relationships are given the time and attention to reveal the inner parts of his subjects — for better or worse. His latest shifts perspective. The focus here isn't on a group of friends who offer healing or a dynamic that reveals personal insight, like in "Happy Hour" or "Drive My Car." Instead, with an unassuming, brutalist edge, the film speaks directly to our relationship with nature, and the give and take that forever indebts us to the earth on which we rely.