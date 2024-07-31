The Future Was Now Warps Through the Seminal Sci-Fi Summer of 1982

And then there was “Tron,” a strange neon curio that came out of Disney, which was not the feared and powerful media empire it is today. Still stuck on re-releasing animated classics and making silly comedies (“The Apple Dumpling Gang,” anyone?), the Mouse House didn’t know what to make of writer-director Steven Lisberger’s video game-inspired adventure and the groundbreaking special effects he needed to get it all done. And, yet, they let him do it anyway. Unlike the IP-jacking Disney of today, the Disney of the ‘80s was far more willing to take a chance.

In other parts of the world, George Miller was working on the “Mad Max” sequel “Warrior,” looking to correct all the mistakes he made the first time around. He got studio backing from Warner Bros, which was a true step up from the botch job American International Pictures did when they barely released a pitifully dubbed “Max” over here. In Spain, Arnold Schwarzenegger and director John Milius were hard at work, bringing the maximum pulp of “Conan” to the screen. Nashawaty portrays both men as blustery, determined, larger-than-life figures, hoping this movie will shoot them to A-list status.

While he salutes the films that were blockbusters and modest hits, Nashawaty gives special attention to “Blade” and “Thing,” the big losers out of this octet. He begins “Future” by recalling the sad day — June 25, 1982 — when both movies played to empty auditoriums, mainly because critics trashed the hell out of them. (Nashawaty refers to the day as “the worst day in the history of film criticism.”)

Nashawaty echoes what fans of both “Blade” and “Thing” have been saying for decades: people were just not ready for these ambitious flops. And neither were the people involved in making it. Director Ridley Scott drove everyone, from star Harrison Ford to the producers & studio execs who were footing the bill, nuts in his mission to make the most stylish, most existential, futuristic noir ever made. Meanwhile, John Carpenter got Kurt Russell and others to come to British Columbia and freeze their asses off making “Thing,” a grim, paranoid gorefest that even Carpenter knew would crash and burn while “E.T.” dominated the box office. (He tried convincing the studio to push it back to Halloween — a more familiar time for him, of course.) F/X innovator Rob Bottin worked so tirelessly on “The Thing”’s stomach-churning effects, he ultimately checked himself into a hospital for, among other things, exhaustion.