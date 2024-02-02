The Future of the Movies, Part 2

Along with these strides in contemporary filmmaking, there has been an explosion of archival work in the last few years that has helped resurrect filmmakers and films that had been pushed so far into the margins they almost disappeared. The organization Missing Movies has brought films like Nancy Savoca’s “Household Saints” and Mira Nair’s “Mississippi Masala” back from the dead in beautiful restorations that have not only played festivals, but have made the films accessible for home viewing again. Similarly, Janus Films revived Cauleen Smith’s DIY marvel “Drylongso” and the Kino Lorber and Milestone Films release of Ayoka Chenzira’s “Alma’s Rainbow” was the film’s widest release since it first premiered in 1994. Both releases also included short films by Smith and Chenzira, granting viewers the opportunity to dive even deeper into the work of these singular filmmakers.

This year even more archival wonders are making the rounds at film festivals. Maya Cade of the Black Film Archive along with Milestone Films recovered and restored Bridgett M. Davis’s “Naked Acts,” which just had the world premiere of its 4K restoration at International Film Festival Rotterdam. While restorations of “Leila and the Wolves,” Heiny Srour’s portrait of Palestinian and Lebanese liberation and “Not A Pretty Picture,” Martha Coolidge’s deeply personal exploration of rape culture through the lens of her own assault, offer a wider lens on the world of 1970s feminist filmmaking.

Going even further back, boutique labels like AGFA have released three different Blu-ray sets featuring the films of prolific exploitation filmmaker Doris Wishman, whose idiosyncratic, surreal, and inimitable films ask us to reconsider the image we have of the American independent film movement of the 1960s and 1970s. Kino Lorber’s “Cinema’s First Nasty Women” and “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers” collections ask us to reconsider what we know about women filmmakers within the landscape of global cinema in the silent era.