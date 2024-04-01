Steve Martin Is an Auteur Without Having Directed a Thing

Not that his brand of humor was actually nonsense—there was intellect and purpose behind the tomfoolery. In Born Standing Up, he recalls being enamored of Lewis Carroll’s whimsical word games. “Appearing to be silly nonsense, on examination they were absolutely logical—yet they were still funny,” Martin writes. “Lewis Carroll’s clever fancies from the 19th century expanded my notion of what comedy could be.” Making ridiculous, terrible-looking balloon animals or inviting his audience to join him outside the venue when the show was over, Martin deconstructed comedy by suggesting that anything could be funny, a brainy approach meant to seem mindless. Nobody did what he was doing with stand-up in the 1970s, and “Steve! (Martin)” illustrates how massively popular he was pursuing his playful, cockeyed vision.



The journey from stand-up to movie stardom doesn’t have many success stories. Richard Pryor was in some hits, but more commonly, comics end up going into sitcoms—often incredibly beloved ones, as proven by Jerry Seinfeld and Ray Romano. (Funny enough, both men recently made their feature directorial debut.) Adam Sandler was a stand-up before “Saturday Night Live,” but I’d argue his later film stardom was more a product of being on that venerable NBC show. Quite simply, no stand-up has matched Martin’s leap to the big screen.

With hindsight, perhaps we can now more clearly see how it happened. Of course, talent, hard work and luck are all important factors. But in early films such as “The Muppet Movie” and “The Jerk,” he had an advantage that other stand-ups didn’t: In a sense, on stage he was playing a character, so portraying one on screen wasn’t so much of a stretch. Stand-up greats like Richard Pryor, Bill Cosby and George Carlin had personas, and maybe would even adopt alter egos in their routines, but they were essentially being themselves in front of their audience. Martin wasn’t, honing an act that called attention to the mechanics of show business, the utter phoniness of that guy up there trying to ingratiate himself for our amusement. The Steve Martin on stage was an idea—a postmodern, ironic way of thinking of entertainment. The actual Steve Martin was able to do something similar with his first movie roles—fans were used to him being somebody else.

