Short Films in Focus: The Oscar-Nominated Short Films of 2021

Live Action Shorts

“Feeling Through” - Doug Roland’s film has the kind of storyline that fits the format well. A homeless youth named Tereek (Steven Prescod) texts his way through the night, trying to find a place to stay. An encounter with a DeafBlind man (Robert Tarango) leads him to a journey toward self-discovery and, in a small way, redemption. Well-acted and empathetic toward both characters, there’s a nice underlying theme about forms of communication and how we take them for granted. In the end, it’s still about how this encounter will change Tereek, but once these two find a way to talk to one another, the film takes shape nicely. It's also notable for the first film to feature a DeafBlind actor in a leading role. (19 min.)

“Two Distant Strangers” - “Groundhog Day” gets the #BlackLivesMatter treatment as a Black cartoonist named Carter (Joey Bada$$) tries to get home to his dog, only to run into the same racist cop (Andrew Howard) who kills him at every turn. Directors Trevon Free and Martin Desmond Roe have found a great way to use the concept to make a point about police brutality and racism, but their noble efforts can be phony and cartoonish when it comes to every interaction between Carter and the police officer. The intentions become too obvious and the impact of the closing credits sequence loses its urgency. Bada$$’s performance is quite good, though. (29 min.)

“The Letter Room” - This one I would love to see as a feature. I’m a sucker for films about very specific jobs people have and when they are portrayed with detailed authenticity, and this tale of a corrections officer assigned to read incoming prisoner mail is one that fits that bill. Oscar Isaac plays the officer who gets involved with a series of letters to an inmate from an old girlfriend (Alia Shawkat). Writer/director Elvira Lind has crafted a beautifully acted character study that leaves an imprint on the viewer. It's the best of the bunch. (32 min.)