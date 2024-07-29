SDCC 2024: Back Bigger and Better

“Meth Gator,” from the People Who Brought You “Sharknado:” In almost every panel we see the extraordinary dedication and artistic integrity the creators bring to every project, from the biggest-budget blockbuster to the IP-extenders. Not so much The Asylum, which makes no pretense of art but has a lot of fun. When their distributor asked for another alligator movie, they obliged with “Meth Gator,” opening August 2, with a VOD release the following week. It is exactly what it sounds. The title of the panel: “Cocaine Bear" Move Over. They brought scenes from "Meth Gator," but the audio was not working, so we watched it MST3K-style, with the producers providing commentary. I hope the film will be as entertaining.

The People in the Credits: I always love the panels with the people whose names we see in the credits, to learn more about what they do and how what they do contributes to the way we experience a movie. For example, sound mixer Jeff Shiffman says he has a library of 4000 punch sounds to choose from when providing the “frosting on the cake” that sound design adds to a fight scene. Emilio Sosa came from theater to design the costumes for Disney’s “Descendants: The Rise of Red.” He said that meant coordinating not just with Disney but with Mattel, to make sure his designs would work on a doll. Co-producer/editor Shelly Westerman, of “Only Murders in the Building” told us about editing the intricate “Triplets” patter song performed by Steve Martin. VFX supervisor Michael Cliett said the visual effects in “Shogun” were the center but not the star of the series, “woven into the fabric of the story.” He did nine months of research and worked with Japanese advisors to create the world of 16th century Japan. The scope and scale of the VFX designs were unprecedented. They created huge structures and smaller, sometimes grisly details, like how a head falls when it is cut off. Perhaps the widest range of projects was Stephanie Filo’s “Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Dahmer.” But, she said, “Every sketch is a different genre,” which is good practice. She told the very appreciative audience about an Easter Egg in “Black Lady’s Sketch Show’s” last episode. Look for a prop from each sketch in the final scene.

Cosplay: Fabulous, wildly imaginative, and a lot of fun, as always. Heres's one from "Toy Story."

Hallmark: SDCC is all about popular entertainment, and that means not just aliens, zombies, and superheroes. Hallmark is here with a new reality series premiering on Hallmark+ this fall, “Finding Mr. Christmas.” Handsome actors will compete to become the next leading man in a Hallmark Christmas movie, produced and hosted by Hallmark Christmas movie all-star Jonathan Bennett. He told me that the challenges include cutting down and carrying a Christmas tree, rocking a Christmas sweater, and mastering the meet cute. Members of the HCU (Hallmark Cinematic Universe) appear as guest judges. And they'll all be staying in a classic Hallmark movie Christmas house. Bennett wanted to do something different in reality programming, where the most frequent line is, “I’m not here to make friends.” He says they are there to make family. "The contestants learn to be better as actors and also as men, allowing themselves to be vulnerable with each other and the audience. Because we are Hallmark, we figured out a way to do a reality competition with heart.”