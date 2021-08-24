M. Night Shyamalan, Super Storyteller

But then something like “Glass” comes along.

With his 2019 feature, M Night Shyamalan provided the closing chapter to a trilogy he started nearly two decades ago with “Unbreakable” and continued just a few years back with “Split”. As much as it postures as the end of a trilogy, it remains, through and through, an origin story: the dawn of a new era of super-heroism in the face of death.

“Glass,” in every way, is a film that is primarily interested in exploring the stories we tell and how we tell them. Shyamalan not only looks at the power dynamics that come with the insertion of heroes into a story, into a certain reality, but how the surrounding world reacts to those beings. Like many before him, he is interested in exploring the notion of what a superhero is, constantly challenging the audience and characters alike on whether or not superheroes are anything more than the evolution of humanity.

In the final moments of “Glass,” it is revealed that Elijah Price (also known as the supervillain mastermind who goes by “first name, Mister, last name, Glass”) has livestreamed the grand showdown between David Dunn (the reluctant hero of “Unbreakable”) and The Beast (one of the personalities of Kevin Wendell Crumb, a young man with dissociative identity disorder that we first met in “Split”). This livestream has been saved, posted, and sent around, after the three protagonists were snuffed out by Dr. Ellie Staple, a being of unknown power whose sole purpose was to maintain a status quo on Earth (or, on a possibly grander scale, in this multiverse), avoiding a world in which heroes are self-aware. This livestream, serving as a New Testament in a world that has moved beyond comic books and, if I may joke, “pivoted to video,” is undeniable proof that heroes exist. It is a record of man evolving into more than “man,” surpassing their limitations, and the leftover supporting cast, some of whom are heroes in their own right, hope to use it to bring more heroes to the surface.

In some ways, Shyamalan’s trilogy feels like the start of an “X-Men” comic; a prequel and origin story to the start of a universe where Casey, Joseph, and Mrs. Price serves as Professor Xavier to a new community of mutants. Casey Cooke (an empath whose touch and mere presence can cause a shift in emotion, a Jean Grey who can tame a Logan, if you will), Joseph Dunn (a tech expert whose services to David, the series’ stand-in for Batman, are comparable to Barbara Gordon’s Oracle), and Mrs. Price (a stand-in for Aunt May or Martha Kent, if they raised a Lex Luthor type instead of Peter Parker or Clark Kent) are the ones who make it out alive. Their strengths go unseen by the forces interested in stopping the rise of heroes, and their mere existence and decision to find more heroes in the film’s final moments feels like a good-old “fuck you” to Staple and her cohorts, a seemingly alien police force dedicated to stopping the rise of heroes.