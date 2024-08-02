I’ve Got A Way With Young People: 25 Years of Dick

“Dick” appeared at the end of a decade that saw considerable effort go into rehabilitating the reputation of the disgraced former president. This started with the opening of the Richard Nixon Library and Birthplace in 1990 and the Nixon Center think tank in early 1994, culminating with his death later that year. This was followed the next year with Oliver Stone’s “Nixon,” an epic so solemn and stately in tone that critics at the time were pretty much legally required to refer to it as “Shakespearean” at least once. As loopy as it gets at times — and it gets very loopy as things go on — “Dick” serves as a bit of a corrective to this post-mortem veneration while reminding us exactly what led to his disgrace in the first place.

The film was the brainchild of director Andrew Fleming, who was riding high on the surprise success of the teen-witch thriller “The Craft” (1996), and co-writer Sheryl Longin, who reportedly had her own youthful encounter with Nixon when he and her family were staying at the same hotel. (She and a friend apparently tossed ice cubes at him.) Granted, the conceit of presenting well-known real-life events through a comically skewed take purporting to show audiences what really happened is nothing new—see Robert Zemeckis’s delightful 1978 debut “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” or the recent “Fly Me to the Moon” —but it requires filmmakers to find just the right tone for audiences who might not be familiar with the events depicted instead of becoming one increasingly tedious in-joke.

“Dick” finds that tone right from the start, and maintains it throughout. Sure, there are the expected bits about the tackier fads and fashions of the time, an equal number of jokes playing off the name “Dick” on which your personal mileage may vary (though the final one of those does earn a huge, if undeniably juvenile, laugh in the closing moments). There’s also a soundtrack jammed with the hits of the era, including a particularly inspired use of Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.”

However, the script knows its history, coming up with inspired explanations for everything from that infamous 18 1/2-minute gap to John Dean’s sudden willingness to testify against his former colleagues. It amusingly pokes holes in the ways we’ve processed the entire story in our collective consciousness: turning war criminal Henry Kissinger’s inexplicable reputation with the ladies on its head by showing him droning on about international diplomacy to a disinterested Betsy and Arlene. Woodward & Bernstein’s treatment is especially funny—instead of the dashing pursuers of the truth worthy of being depicted by Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford, Will Ferrell, and Bruce McCulloch portray them as a pair of petty, bickering dolts.