Expecto Patronus: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 20

While some “Potter” entries may age less-than-gracefully, 20 years out from “Prisoner of Azkaban,” it still stands as the franchise’s finest hour. Seizing the script’s departure from series convention, director Alfonso Cuaron uses the murder of James and Lily Potter as the launching pad to craft a paradoxically whimsical yet haunting film. Putting you-know-who on the back burner, “Prisoner of Azkaban” is the wizarding world’s answer to a murder mystery.

Especially for viewers who were young when the films began, there’s an ephemeral quality to the Harry Potter films that makes them magical to watch. Between the speed of production (eight films in 10 years) and the revolving door of directors, the franchise grew up alongside its young leads: always changing, always evolving.

It was that malleability and eagerness to explore that saw the franchise tap Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron to direct “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” following the departure of Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two films. Best known for the steamy Mexican road trip film “Y tu mamá también,” Cuaron seemed an unorthodox pick to direct the third installment of a children’s fantasy franchise.

But “Prisoner of Azkaban”’s screenplay plays right to Cuaron’s strengths— a coming-of-age story seeped in tragedy and chock-full of messy, fascinating characters ripe for exploration. Most coming-of-age stories don’t involve time-traveling griffin rescues, sure, but tapping Cuaron to direct was a master stroke that allowed the franchise to grow organically.



Bringing him on to direct true children’s films like “Sorcerer’s Stone” or “Chamber of Secrets” would’ve been one thing, but “Prisoner of Azkaban” is another beast entirely, marking Harry’s true turn into adolescence. Both Harry and Radcliffe are 13 now, and to be a teenager is to be messy, volatile, and emotional. “Prisoner of Azkaban,” in turn, taps Cuaron to usher Harry (and the franchise) into a darker place.

“Prisoner of Azkaban,” the novel, marks the series’ turning point, as Harry’s story moves away from children’s fantasy and begins to uncover the darker, more grown-up underbelly of the franchise. At long last, the murder of James and Lily Potter (and the incident that gave Harry his scar) takes center stage, bringing Harry face to face with his tragic past in the form of his infamous godfather, Sirius Black.