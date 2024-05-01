Female Filmmakers in Focus: Marija Kavtaradzė on Slow

The film is about crafting an almost non-sexual intimacy, though there are some sexual scenes in which you worked with an intimacy coordinator. I'd love to hear your thoughts on both kinds of intimacy and how you brought them into the film.

I really wanted to have an intimacy coordinator from the beginning. Well, not from the beginning because I didn't even know there was such a role when I started writing. When I heard about the role, I knew I wanted to work with one because our scenes are quite difficult. Some sex scenes are way easier in a choreographic way, and I had written them really detailed. But having the coordinator helped me not to worry too much, because I knew the actors were taken care of and everything was controlled. Then, we could just concentrate on what the characters felt in those scenes. If I didn't have the coordinator, I would have worried half of the time, wondering if everything was fine with the actors or if they were uncomfortable. So that was really helpful.

I totally agree that the even more intimate scenes are not the ones we had to film with the coordinator, or because the most intimate scenes for me were the ones where they're just laying down in bed and touching their cheeks. I think those scenes bring more romance and more actual intimacy. In the sex scenes that we have, the characters are not connected during that. They're way more separated.

And actually, even filming these very, very tender scenes that are not sexual at all, for me, it was, in some ways even a bit harder because we did need even more vulnerability from me and the actors. When filming sex scenes, it’s a closed set, and there are fewer people, but filming these intimate scenes, everyone is there while we’re trying to focus. And for these scenes, you have to be very, very open because nothing is happening; they’re just very tender. In some ways, it feels like you need more courage to do that.

One of my favorite scenes is when they're in the crowded bar, and he's walking kind of backwards, and they're kind of mirror dancing with each other. It's just so beautiful and truly intimate, even though they're surrounded by people. What was the genesis of that scene?

I really wanted that feeling of being with many people, maybe, but you still are very much just together. When I wrote that scene, I wrote that she was copying his movement because she didn't want to dance, but there was nothing in the screenplay about the mirror. But I knew I wanted to shoot in that bar, and when we went to scout the location, the cinematographer was like, “Oh, we’ll shoot, so see just him in the mirror?” And I said, yeah. [Laughs]. Everything felt like it had to be shot like that. It made sense. We don’t need more shots. We just see him and her and everything in that one shot.